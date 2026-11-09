Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande Discuss MEET THE PARENTS: FOCKER-IN-LAW

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Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss MEET THE PARENTS: FOCKER-IN-LAW, the latest installment in the MEET THE PARENTS film franchise. In the first video, the trio talks about welcoming Grande to the cast and about filming an intense scene involving the Heimlich maneuver.

The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon centers on Grande's addition to the franchise and what it was like to shoot the Heimlich maneuver sequence alongside De Niro and Stiller. The episode description does not detail the plot of FOCKER-IN-LAW, her character, or a release date, so the discussion stays on the cast dynamic and the filming of that scene.

The second clip shows the three actors interrupting Fallon's monologue to help him get into the holiday spirit. The description presents the moment as a Christmas-themed disruption of the opening segment, with De Niro, Stiller and Grande breaking in on the host mid-monologue. No further details about the bit are provided in the source material.

Taken together, the two clips cover both the film promotion and the on-set interruption from the same episode of the NBC late-night program. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC, and episodes stream on Peacock.

Fallon's recent episodes have included other guest conversations and comedy bits, among them his Thank You Notes to belt loops, Toblerone and automatic toilets.

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