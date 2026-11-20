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Robert De Niro responded to Jennifer Lawrence's story about asking him to leave her wedding during a lie detector test conducted for Vanity Fair, according to a segment shown on TODAY. De Niro took the test alongside Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande as part of promotion for FOCKER-IN-LAW.

The test reverses a famous scene from MEET THE PARENTS, in which De Niro's character put Stiller's through a lie detector 26 years ago. In the new segment, De Niro was asked about Lawrence's interview in which she said she told him to leave her wedding because she was worried he was not enjoying it. He confirmed the account: "I was actually having an okay time." He explained that he did not know anyone there, adding, "It was their party and it was a great place to be."

De Niro said Lawrence was acting out of consideration. "Jennifer was being very sensitive to my situation thinking that I was not having a good time but I was okay," he said. The others in the room reacted to the answer, with one remarking that it was not a ringing endorsement of the wedding.

FOCKER-IN-LAW is the latest installment in the MEET THE PARENTS franchise. Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage noted that De Niro, Stiller and Grande discussed Grande joining the cast and filming a Heimlich maneuver scene on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

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