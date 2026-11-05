Rob Lowe Opens Up About Hollywood Survival in Netflix Documentary

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Rob Lowe is telling the story of his Hollywood career in his own words in a new Netflix documentary, Rob Lowe: THE OUTSIDE. A first look at the film was featured on TODAY, where the longtime Hollywood star was shown opening up about surviving the entertainment industry.

The documentary is described as Lowe's account of his own life and career, with the actor himself serving as the narrator of his story. The TODAY segment framed the film around that approach, presenting it as a personal reflection on his time in Hollywood rather than an outside retelling.

Rob Lowe: THE OUTSIDE is set to begin streaming on Netflix on Nov. 24. The first-look footage offered viewers a preview of the project ahead of its debut on the streaming service.

The TODAY appearance joins a run of documentary-focused interviews on the program, including recent conversations with Mr. T about his documentary 'Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool' and Darlene Love about a film on her six-decade music career.

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