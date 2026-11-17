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Roadside Attractions has acquired U.S. distribution rights to One Second After, the feature film adaptation of William R. Forstchen's New York Times bestselling novel, with plans for a nationwide theatrical release April 30, 2027.

Starring Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead), with Famke Janssen (X-Men) and Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica), the film marks the feature directorial debut of Scott Rogers, from a screenplay by J. Michael Straczynski and Nicole Roewe. An MPI Original Films production in association with Startling, the film is produced by Rob Pfaltzgraff, Nick Reid, Lana Link and Matt Kennedy.

What happens when the world as we know it ends in a single second?

Set in the idyllic mountain town of Black Mountain, North Carolina, One Second After follows former Army Colonel turned college professor John Matherson as a devastating electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack instantly disables the nation's electrical grid, communications and transportation systems. With modern civilization brought to a standstill, Matherson must rally his neighbors to protect their families and community as dwindling resources, mounting desperation and violent outsiders threaten their survival.

As the structures of society unravel, ordinary people are forced to make extraordinary choices, testing the limits of loyalty, morality and sacrifice. At once an edge-of-your-seat survival thriller and a provocative exploration of our dependence on technology, One Second After imagines a terrifying catastrophe—and the courage and resilience required to confront it.

Based on the first novel in Forstchen's bestselling John Matherson series, One Second After brings to the screen a story that has captivated readers with its unsettling vision of a world suddenly stripped of the technology that sustains everyday life. Blending large-scale suspense with an intimate story of family and community, the film explores not only how civilization might collapse, but what it takes to hold humanity together.

“One Second After takes a very real concern about the vulnerability of our infrastructure and brings it to life through the story of one family,” commented Roadside Attractions Co-Presidents, Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbleoff. “We live in a world where we take so much for granted, and the film asks what happens when those systems suddenly disappear. We love that the film can explore something so relevant while being a gripping, wildly entertaining ride.”

“MPI Original Films is pleased to partner with Roadside Attractions to present a film that is important to the mission of MPI.” said MPI president Rob Pfaltzgraff. “While One Second After imagines the aftermath of an EMP, the vulnerabilities it explores extend far beyond fiction. It's a story about how quickly the familiar can disappear and what is needed to preserve freedom, family, and community without losing what makes it worth protecting.”

One Second After is executive produced by Richard Masson, Sue Masson, Kenneth Horowitz, Barbara Horowitz, David Gore, Cecilia Gore and William R. Forstchen. The film features cinematography by Brad Shield, ASC, ACS, production design by Ivan Rangelov, and an original score by Jackson Greenberg.

About MPI Original Films

MPI Original Films is a subsidiary of the Moving Picture Institute, a production company and talent incubator dedicated to creating compelling, high-impact entertainment that explores the human experience and the ideals of freedom. Its productions include Miss Virginia, starring Uzo Aduba; Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, starring Mike Faist and Crystal Reed; Kemba; and Freedom Hair. The company's expanding slate also includes the science-fiction thriller Motherland, starring Miriam Silverman, Holland Taylor and Néstor Carbonell. For more information, visit theMPI.org.

About Roadside Attractions

Since its founding in 2003, Roadside Attractions has built its reputation on championing distinctive, filmmaker-driven movies and creating innovative theatrical campaigns that connect them with audiences nationwide. Roadside's films have grossed more than $500 million at the box office and received 23 Academy Award nominations.

In 2026, Roadside scored one of its biggest theatrical successes to date with Buddy, Casper Kelly's wildly original horror feature, which became the third-highest-grossing film in the company's history. The breakout success continues a track record that includes I Can Only Imagine, Manchester by the Sea, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Mud, Winter's Bone, Judy, Emily the Criminal, The Last Showgirl, Super Size Me, as well as the 2026 Academy Award-nominated short films, Twinless, A Great Awakening, Cookie Queens, among many others.

Upcoming films include The Gallerist, the breakout crime comedy from Cathy Yan starring Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Sterling K. Brown, Zach Galifianakis, Daniel Brühl, Charli XCX, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and TIFF select, Babies, directed by Lauren Miller Rogen and starring Seth Rogen, Anna Kendrick, Issa Rae, Dan Stevens, Zach Cherry, Kate Berlant, Ashley Park, Ed Helms, David Strathairn, and Sharon Stone.

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