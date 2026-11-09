Ricky Gervais to Bring LEGEND Stand-Up Tour to New York, Chicago and Toronto

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Award-winning comedian, actor, writer and director Ricky Gervais announced three dates for Ricky Gervais: Legend, his stand-up tour. Produced by Live Nation, Gervais will perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY on Friday, April 9, United Center in Chicago, IL on Monday, April 12, and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON on Saturday, August 14.

Following a sold out UK run, Legend will continue internationally through the end of 2027. Netflix has acquired the rights to the show, which will be filmed at the conclusion of the tour and become Gervais' fifth Netflix stand-up special.

Gervais' previous tours Humanity, SuperNature, Armageddon and Mortality, broke box-office records and topped Netflix charts upon release. Armageddon and Mortality each received a Golden Globe for Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

Tickets and Presales

Tickets will be available starting with the exclusive Dutch Barn presale on Wednesday, Nov 11 at 10am local time. Fans can unlock early access through a qualifying purchase at www.dutchbarn.us. This will be followed by a CITI presale on Wednesday, Nov 11 at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, November 13 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov 11 at 12 pm local time until Friday, November 13 at 8 am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Ricky Gervais North American 2027 Dates

Friday, April 9 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

Monday, April 12 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Saturday, August 14 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

About Ricky Gervais

Considered one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin, (he received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy 2016 BAFTA/LA) Ricky Gervais is the creator and star of 'The Office', 'Extras', 'Derek', and the critically acclaimed Netflix hit 'After Life'. Gervais has had global success with four previous Netflix stand-up specials: 'Humanity', 'Supernature', 'Armageddon' and his most recent, 'Mortality'. 'Armageddon' and 'Mortality' both won a Golden Globe for 'Stand-Up Comedy on Television', with each of the specials breaking box office records and topping the Netflix charts upon release. Gervais's show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in 2023 entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the highest-grossing comedy gig ever. Gervais has won countless awards across his career and enjoyed huge critical success for the outstanding three series of 'After Life'. His hit series 'The Office' is the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries, with 14 remakes. Ricky has hosted the Golden Globes awards five times, in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

For more information, visit rickygervais.com.

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