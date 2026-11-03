Rebecca Gayheart on Eric Dane's Memoir and Her Grief Journey

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Rebecca Gayheart opened up about the memoir her late husband Eric Dane wrote during the final year of his life, the couple's relationship, and her own path through grief in a conversation with Maria Shriver on TODAY. The segment marks her first broadcast interview since Dane's death.

The discussion centered on the book Dane completed in his last year, which was published after his death and was presented in the conversation as part of what he wanted to leave behind. Gayheart also addressed Dane's battle with ALS and the attention his openness about the diagnosis brought to the disease. Gayheart and Dane share two daughters.

In an earlier TODAY conversation covered by BroadwayWorld, Gayheart said, "I think Eric really helped bring some visibility to this disease," and spoke of a legacy of hope tied to how he shared his diagnosis publicly. Her latest appearance builds on those remarks with a closer look at the memoir and her personal experience since his death.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on her comments about Dane's ALS fight and the memoir, as well as an interview with People in which she discussed Dane's final two years.

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