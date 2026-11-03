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Rebecca Gayheart on Eric Dane's ALS Fight and Memoir

Gayheart discussed the legacy of hope her late husband left behind.

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Rebecca Gayheart reflected on her late husband Eric Dane's battle with ALS and the memoir he wrote during his final year in a conversation with Maria Shriver on the TODAY Show. The discussion centered on Dane's illness, the book published after his death, and what he left behind for others living with the disease.

Gayheart described the impact Dane had on public awareness of ALS. "I think Eric really helped bring some visibility to this disease," she said. The conversation also touched on what she called a legacy of hope, which Dane's openness about his diagnosis helped create.

The memoir, written in the last year of Dane's life, was a focus of the interview, with Gayheart speaking about the book as part of the legacy he wanted to leave. Gayheart and Dane share two daughters.

Gayheart's TODAY appearance follows a recent interview with People in which she discussed the challenges Dane faced in the final two years of his life, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

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