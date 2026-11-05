Rebecca Gayheart Dane Discusses Eric Dane's ALS Diagnosis and Parenting Through Grief

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Rebecca Gayheart Dane sat down with Drew Barrymore to discuss her late husband Eric Dane's ALS diagnosis and the experience of dealing with grief as a parent. The conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show was split across three clips, each focused on a different part of that discussion.

In the first clip, Gayheart Dane speaks about grappling with Eric Dane's ALS diagnosis. The segment centers on how she and her family processed the news, with Barrymore guiding the conversation through what the show describes as an intimate discussion of the diagnosis and its aftermath.

The second clip turns to parenting after the loss. Gayheart Dane talks about allowing space for her children to grieve their father, Eric Dane. The segment focuses on how she approaches her kids' grief while managing her own as a parent.

The third clip centers on a line from Gayheart Dane that gives the segment its title: "what if there is no later?" She discusses living in the present as a parent, and how the family's experience has shaped the way she approaches time with her children.

The clips are drawn from a longer interview with Barrymore that covers the diagnosis, parental grief and additional topics. Barrymore has also recently hosted other guests who spoke about family and parenting on the program, including Kristen Bell, who discussed letting her children make their own mistakes.

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