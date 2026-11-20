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Apple TV has revealed a first look at the second season of its anthology series 'Presumed Innocent.' Starring and executive produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Rachel Brosnahan and starring multi-Emmy Award-winner Matthew Rhys, the sophomore season of the eight-episode legal drama will revolve around a new case from multi-Emmy Award-winning storyteller and showrunner David E. Kelley. 'Presumed Innocent' season two will debut globally on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Friday, February 19, 2027, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 2.

The sophomore season of 'Presumed Innocent' is based on 'Dissection of a Murder,' the debut legal thriller novel by Jo Murray, who also serves as a co-executive producer. Up-and-coming defense attorney Lelia Reynolds (Brosnahan) faces off against her district attorney husband (Rhys) in a murder case that threatens to destroy both their careers and their marriage.

In addition to Brosnahan and Rhys, season two stars two-time Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance, Emmy nominee and BAFTA Award-winner Fiona Shaw, Jack Reynor, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and features Judith Light as a special guest star.

'Presumed Innocent' hails from multi-Emmy Award winners David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams. Kelley serves as showrunner on season two and executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television alongside Matthew Tinker. Abrams executive produces through Bad Robot Productions. Rachel Rusch Rich, Dee Johnson, Dustin Thomason and Brosnahan also serve as executive producers. Gyllenhaal, who starred in the critically acclaimed first season, executive produces under his Nine Stories banner. Scott Turow, author of 'Presumed Innocent,' is a co-executive producer.

The project marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV and Kelley, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer on the Emmy-winning comedy series 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' which was recently renewed for a second season. In addition to 'Presumed Innocent,' Rhys stars in and serves as executive producer on Apple's 14x Emmy Award and history-making winning comedy 'Widow's Bay'; and, recently made history by becoming the first actor ever to win two lead acting awards at this year's Emmy Awards.

'Presumed Innocent' season one earned Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Jake Gyllenhaal; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Bill Camp; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Peter Sarsgaard; and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Ruth Negga.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognition faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 925 wins and 3,906 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 170 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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