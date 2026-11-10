REPARATIONS Previews Begin at Harlem Stage in Partnership with The Billie Holiday Theatre

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Harlem Stage presents James Sheldon's two-time Best Play Award-winning drama, REPARATIONS, in partnership with The Billie Holiday Theatre, directed by Harlem Stage CEO & Artistic Director Indira Etwaroo. The show begins previews on February 17, opens February 25, and runs through March 13 at Harlem Stage.

A White book editor invites a younger Black writer back to her place for a night of passion. It takes a dangerous turn when he confronts her with a secret that could destroy her life, while setting him free. An explosive reckoning with race, privilege, betrayal, and the price of justice, REPARATIONS poses unsettling questions that defy easy answers: Who determines what is owed? How does the past shape the choices of the present? And what happens when abstract arguments about justice become intensely personal?

The play won six AUDELCO Awards following its 2019 New York premiere, including Best Play. The production features a cast of stage and screen actors, including RJ Foster* (Fat Ham and The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Alexandra Neil* (Rock 'n' Roll on Broadway, The Sopranos, Law & Order), Daniel Pearce* (Othello on Broadway, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Good Fight) with Phyllis Yvonne Stickney* (Malcolm X, What's Love Got to Do with It, Jungle Fever, The Women of Brewster Place).

The creative team includes Grammy Award-winning composer and pianist Arden Altino, sound designer Arthur Yorinks, lighting and projections designer Devin Cameron, and Costume Designer Jorge Rosario.

The production marks a new chapter for REPARATIONS, which had its New York premiere at The Billie Holiday Theatre in 2019 under the artistic direction of Etwaroo, then the Brooklyn theater's artistic and executive director. The show went on to win the 2020 AUDELCO Award for Best Play, as well as five other AUDELCO Awards and, later, BroadwayWorld Boston's Best Play Award. The collaboration brings together two New York legacy institutions committed to amplifying Black voices.

'At a moment when the distance between those who hold power and those whose lives are shaped by it has never felt wider, I cannot imagine a more urgent time to tell this story,' said Etwaroo. 'Theater has always held a mirror up to society. Reparations asks what repair truly demands when the wound runs deeper than money and the privileges born of injustice endure. Harlem Stage is proud to be joined by The Billie Holiday Theatre in holding up that mirror.'

Harlem Stage is located at 150 Convent Avenue, New York, New York 10031. For more information and the full performance schedule, visit www.HarlemStage.org.

REPARATIONS SCHEDULE

PREVIEWS: Wed, Feb 17 – Wed, Feb 24, 2027

OPENING NIGHT: Thu, Feb 25, 2027 at 7pm ET | Invitation Only

CLOSING: Sat, Mar 13, 2027

FREE STUDENT MATINEES: Tue, Feb 23 | Wed, Mar 3 | Fri, Mar 5 | Wed, Mar 10 | Fri, Mar 12.

TICKETS

Early Bird Tickets through Dec 31, 2026: Previews at $25 and Performance at $35

From Jan 1, 2027 through closing: Previews at $35 and Performances at $45

Tickets at HarlemStage.org

All student matinees are at 1pm ET. To inquire about Student Matinees, please reach out to bcintron@harlemstage.org.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS

Hearing directly from the community is at the heart of this journey. Audiences will be invited into intimate conversations at Harlem Stage and The Billie Holiday Theatre, led by scholars, thought leaders, artists, and change makers. Together, these conversations ensure that REPARATIONS is not only a performance, but also a platform where communities tell their own stories, connect across generations, and affirm that the fight for justice is shared and ongoing.

STUDENT ACCESS INITIATIVE

Buy One. Give One: Every ticket purchased provides a NYC student with free access to a transformative live performance. Harlem Stage's Student Matinee Program includes a teaching artist-led pre-show workshop, a free healthy lunch, post-show conversation with artists, and educational guides exploring the historical and sociocultural dimensions of each work, aligned with NYC's Blueprint for Teaching and Learning in the Arts.

Harlem Stage and The Billie Holiday Theatre can be followed on social media. Instagram: @harlemstage and @TheBillieHolidayTheatre; Facebook: Harlem Stage | The Billie Holiday Theatre; TikTok: @harlemstage and @TheBillieHolidayTheatre.

This is an Actors' Equity Association Production. *Actors' Equity Association Members.

ABOUT HARLEM STAGE

For more than forty-three years, Harlem Stage has been held up by many hands: the teacher who brought her students, the young dancer who found her first stage here, the artist who was told no everywhere else and heard yes in Harlem. We the People of Harlem, of New York, of the Global Majority created this STAGE as a deliberate act of vision and resistance. Harlem Stage stands with its community and insists that our stories endure.

We the People. We commission. We build. We present. We raise up. We send the work out into the world. Generations of artists, audiences, and students have come through these doors and, from inside these walls, redrawn the boundaries of dance, music, theater, film, and performance. This is what We the People can build when we are given a STAGE, and so long as this STAGE stands, our stories shall not perish from the earth.

In fall 2024, Dr. Indira Etwaroo assumed the role of CEO & Artistic Director of Harlem Stage, following the extraordinary 25-year tenure of Patricia Cruz. Etwaroo's leadership is grounded in the conviction that artists must have the resources, agency, and institutional support to illuminate histories too often obscured, recover narratives excluded from the dominant cultural record, and expand our collective understanding of the national and global human experience. Central to this vision is an equally fundamental principle: access to art and culture is not a privilege conferred upon a select few, but a right that belongs to all people.

HarlemStage.org. The Stage to Set Untold Stories Free.

ABOUT THE BILLIE HOLIDAY THEATRE

The AUDELCO, Obie, and National Medal for the Arts award-winning Billie Holiday Theatre is an artistic anchor to the largest African American community in the nation: Central Brooklyn and one of the last remaining theaters forged in the aesthetic and sociocultural kiln of America's Civil Rights/Black Arts Movements. Founded in May 1972, The Billie Holiday Theatre is a beacon for world-class art rooted in racial justice in the heart of Bed-Stuy: producing, presenting, and commissioning new and classic works and festivals in theater, dance, music, visual arts, and film; providing artistic and institutional residencies; and serving ages 3 to 103 with dynamic and accessible educational programming.

For additional information, please visit thebillieholidaytheatre.org.

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