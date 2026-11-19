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REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher concludes its 24th season FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature 'New Rules.'

This week features a one-on-one interview with Oz Pearlman, mentalist, author of the best-selling book Read Your Mind: Proven Habits for Success from the World's Greatest Mentalist, and star of the new upcoming special Oz Pearlman: Magic of the Mind, debuting Tuesday, December 22 on Netflix. This week's panel discussion includes Kaitlan Collins, CNN's chief White House correspondent and anchor of The Source with Kaitlan Collins; and Bobby Pulido, three-time Latin GRAMMY Award-winning musician and newly elected Democratic congressman from Texas.

Mediaite said 'In the age of independent-minded content creators, Maher can be easily recognized as a pioneer – and one of the only independents who continues to thrive. His show also remains a coveted spot for any political commentator and heck, who else can say that he is regularly cited in a positive light by both Fox and MS NOW?'

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, 'Bill Maher: Be More Cynical' (2000), 'I'm Swiss' (2005), 'Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong' (2010), 'Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma' (2018), and '#Adulting' (2022). First on 'Politically Incorrect' and for more than 20 years on 'Real Time,' Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher's 13th comedy special for the network 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

About HBO Max and HBO

HBO Max is a global streaming platform that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO Max is the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory,' all in one place.

HBO is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO offers an extensive array of programming that includes recent fan-favorite hits like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The White Lotus,' and iconic titles, including 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Band of Brothers,' 'The Wire' and 'Succession.'

HBO Max Website

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