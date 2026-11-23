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15-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter RAYE will deliver the opening number for the milestone 100th edition of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, joined by her sisters Amma & Absolutely. RAYE is currently nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, the most of any artist for 2027.

The most-watched entertainment program of the year across broadcast television kicks off the holiday season Nov. 26 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock. 'TODAY's' Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts of the broadcast, which will have an encore on NBC at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

The Parade will also feature previously announced marquee performances from Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims and the Radio City Rockettes, and a specially curated All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration featuring casts and performers from 'The Book of Mormon,' 'Chicago,' 'Disney's Aladdin,' 'Hamilton,' 'The Lost Boys,' 'Rent,' 'Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show,' 'Schmigadoon!' and 'Wicked.'

The celebration will also include performances by Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE and Smash Mouth; with special appearances by Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, John Stamos, Melissa Joan Hart, Megan Hilty, Holly Robinson Peete, 'Paddington the Musical' and Rodney Peete.

Countdown Special

On Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock will air the primetime special 'Countdown to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' hosted by Jack McBrayer. Viewers will enjoy an all-access look at the Macy's Parade Studio to discover exactly what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons prior to their journey through the streets of New York, including the iconic characters making their grand return to the parade after decades away.

Production

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.

Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere



Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere

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