"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
RAYE to Open 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Broadcast on NBC and Peacock
The parade broadcast will air on NBC and Peacock, with hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker returning.
15-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter RAYE will deliver the opening number for the milestone 100th edition of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, joined by her sisters Amma & Absolutely. RAYE is currently nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, the most of any artist for 2027.
The most-watched entertainment program of the year across broadcast television kicks off the holiday season Nov. 26 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock. 'TODAY's' Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts of the broadcast, which will have an encore on NBC at 2 p.m. ET/PT.
The Parade will also feature previously announced marquee performances from Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims and the Radio City Rockettes, and a specially curated All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration featuring casts and performers from 'The Book of Mormon,' 'Chicago,' 'Disney's Aladdin,' 'Hamilton,' 'The Lost Boys,' 'Rent,' 'Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show,' 'Schmigadoon!' and 'Wicked.'
The celebration will also include performances by Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE and Smash Mouth; with special appearances by Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, John Stamos, Melissa Joan Hart, Megan Hilty, Holly Robinson Peete, 'Paddington the Musical' and Rodney Peete.
Countdown Special
On Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock will air the primetime special 'Countdown to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' hosted by Jack McBrayer. Viewers will enjoy an all-access look at the Macy's Parade Studio to discover exactly what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons prior to their journey through the streets of New York, including the iconic characters making their grand return to the parade after decades away.
Production
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.
Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere
Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode