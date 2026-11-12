RAY GUNN Trailer Debuts, Brad Bird's Netflix Animated Film Set for December Release

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Netflix has debuted the second trailer and key art for RAY GUNN, the upcoming animated feature from Oscar winner Brad Bird and Skydance Animation. The film arrives on Netflix on December 18, 2026, and will be released in select theaters and in limited 70mm on December 4, 2026.

The logline: In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939, private eye Raymond Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder and a multimedia star named Venus Nova.

Cast and Creative Team

Director: Brad Bird

Produced By: John Lasseter, Brad Bird, Lisa Beroud, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg producing for Skydance Animation

Original Story By: Brad Bird

Screenplay By: Brad Bird and Matthew Robbins

Voice Cast: Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Waits, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Chernus, Kether Donohue, Michelle Rodriguez, Aasif Mandvi, Matt Jones, Kathryn Hunter, John Ratzenberger, Justin Peck, Patton Oswalt

Release Date: December 18, 2026

RAY GUNN is part of Netflix's original slate of animated features, which includes the most popular Netflix film ever, KPop Demon Hunters; Academy Award-winner Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, the Academy Award-nominated films Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Nimona, The Sea Beast, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Klaus; the BAFTA-nominated Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget; the comedy fan favorites Leo and Back to the Outback; and the upcoming In Waves and Steps.

The film recently held its West Coast premiere at AFI FEST at the TCL Chinese Theater. Read more in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the AFI FEST screening.

More information is available at Tudum.





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