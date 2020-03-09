Quibi Announces Cleaning Competition Series SQUEAKY CLEAN

Quibi has announced SQUEAKY CLEAN (working title), an eight episode cleaning and organization competition series produced by Authentic Entertainment and Shine TV, both part of the Endemol Shine Group.

In SQUEAKY CLEAN, Quibi is challenging three dirt-obsessed contestants over two competitive rounds ("The Scrub" and "The Shining"). Taking place on the shiniest-floor studio in competition history, contestants will clean against each other - with the winner of each episode determined by a signature white glove and blacklight test. Sometimes cleaning is serious business. Here's to a clean fight.

"Everyone swears by their own technique when it comes to cleaning" says Authentic Entertainment's Helga Eike. "For the first time ever, we'll challenge these self-proclaimed Heroes of Hygiene to put their skills to the test. What is more satisfying than a good before and after?"

Tanya Shaw, Managing Director, Shine TV said; "Cleaning is something we all do, some with more rigour than others, but what does it take to be the best? Working with Authentic for Quibi means we can answer this question on a global scale .... and get some great tips along the way."





Related Articles View More TV Stories