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'Heal,' a deeply personal new documentary from The Princess of Wales exploring life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find comfort, strength and hope in the face of serious illness, will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and internationally from Nov. 29.

The film will premiere on the BBC in the United Kingdom on Nov. 29, before airing internationally via NBCUniversal in the United States on Nov. 30, Channel 9 in Australia on Dec. 1 and CTV in Canada on Dec. 7.

As she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the documentary follows The Princess on a personal journey through some of Britain's most spectacular landscapes.

Set against the backdrop of the challenge itself, The Princess reflects on her own experience alongside individuals navigating their own health journeys. Together, they explore the profound impact serious illness can have on the whole person, and the people, places and experiences that can us heal.

Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis.

All funds received through the documentary's distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer. To support, visit www.royalmarsden.org/princessofwales.

Broadcast Information

United Kingdom: BBC, 6:15 p.m. GMT, Nov. 29

United States: NBC, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT; Bravo, 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, Nov. 30; Peacock, next day

Australia: Channel 9, 7:30 p.m. AEDT, Dec. 1

Canada: CTV, 10:00 p.m. EST, Dec. 7

About The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

All funds received through the documentary's distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in support of its work helping people living with and beyond cancer.

To find out more or make a donation, visit: https://www.royalmarsden.org/get-involved/princess-of-wales-supports-holistic-cancer-care

Documentary Information

Heal follows The Princess of Wales as she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity while exploring life beyond diagnosis and recovery from serious illness.

The film was produced by Detail Films:

Director - Benji Jackson

Director of Photography - Will Warr

Cinematography - Will Warr, Benji Jackson and Doug Cock

Production Support - Helen Thomas

The film's colour grade was completed by Dan Moran.

The score was composed by Erland Cooper.

Sound design was provided by Hugo Ellingham.





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