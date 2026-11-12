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Prince Concert Film 3121 LAS VEGAS LIVE Set for Theaters

The concert film from the 2006 album era of the musician will screen in theaters nationwide.

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A concert film built around Prince's 2006 Las Vegas residency is headed to movie screens. Prince: 3121 Las Vegas Live, drawn from the musician's 2006 album era, will open in theaters nationwide on Dec. 3.

A trailer for the film, shown on TODAY, offers a first look at the release. The concert film takes its name from 3121, the 2006 album that accompanied the Las Vegas run, and it is positioned as a theatrical event rather than a streaming or broadcast debut.

The release is part of a wider run of film titles heading to theaters in the coming months. Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage reported that COCOMELON: THE MOVIE is set to arrive in theaters on February 19, 2027, following the trailer's release.

Additional details about the film's screening locations and ticketing were not announced in the TODAY segment. The Dec. 3 date applies to the nationwide theatrical rollout.

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