Prime Video to Premiere OVERCOMPENSATING Season Two on February 17 With First-Look Images

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Prime Video has released first-look images for Season Two of OVERCOMPENSATING. The comedy series, produced by A24, Strong Baby and Amazon MGM Studios, will premiere all eight episodes on February 17, 2027, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

OVERCOMPENSATING is a college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Benito Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he navigates college and his own identity with his best friend Carmen (Wally Baram), and the guidance of his older sister (Mary Beth Barone). Season Two finds Benny and his friends in their second semester, juggling new lovers, cringey encounters, sexual awakenings, and riskiest of all: collegiate sports. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.

The series also stars: Adam DiMarco, Rish Shah, Holmes, Corteon Moore, Tom Francis, Owen Thiele, Kyle MacLachlan, Connie Britton, Aisha Dee, Lukas Gage and Nell Verlaque.

OVERCOMPENSATING is created, written and executive produced by Benito Skinner. Scott King also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include A24; Jonah Hill, Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin for Strong Baby; and returning executive producer Charli XCX.

Skinner recently confirmed on Owen Thiele's podcast, In Your Dreams, that his character Benny will hook up with Miles in season two.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One, Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Kelce; and programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

About A24

A24 is an acclaimed global entertainment company known for producing and distributing films, television series, documentaries, music, publishing, and consumer products. Established in New York in 2012, A24 has cultivated a library of over 150 films and 50 TV series. Series include Euphoria, Beef, Ramy, Dreaming Whilst Black, It Gets Worse, Such Brave Girls, Hazbin Hotel, Crystal Lake and more. Upcoming from the studio include The Spot (Hulu), Superfakes (Peacock), Discretion (Paramount+), The Husbands (Apple TV+), among others.

About Strong Baby

Strong Baby was founded in April 2020 by two-time Academy Award-nominated actor, writer, producer, and director Jonah Hill, and studio veteran and producer Matt Dines. Hill, Dines and their producing partner Alison Goodwin oversee the comedy-driven production company, which is dedicated to telling emotionally resonant stories through film and television, across both scripted and unscripted formats. Recent productions include Amazon Prime Video's hit series Overcompensating, HBO's hit docuseries The Mortician, and Warner Bros.' upcoming comedy feature Cut Off, written, directed, and starring Jonah Hill opposite Kristen Wiig. Additional projects underway include collaborations with Apple, Netflix, Universal, A24, Amazon MGM and Skydance. Strong Baby's previous credits include Outcome, directed by and starring Hill, alongside Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz; the Netflix documentary 'Stutz' directed by Hill; Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut 'You People' for Netflix; and former SNL cast member Kyle Mooney's disaster comedy 'Y2K' for A24.





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