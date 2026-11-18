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Prime Video today debuted the official trailer for One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer, premiering December 28, 2026, on Prime Video. The next chapter of the acclaimed docuseries One Night in Idaho comes from director Matthew Galkin (Murder in the Bayou), showrunner Katie A. King, and the Emmy- and Oscar-winning teams at Story Syndicate, Paramount Television Studios, and James Patterson Entertainment. It delivers unprecedented, first-time exclusive access to the police and lead investigators closest to the Bryan Kohberger investigation, who carried the weight of a nation's obsession, and who, until now, were unable to tell their story under a gag order on the case.

One Night in Idaho: Catching A Killer follows the law enforcement officers behind the case that rocked the nation, and who, until now, were unable to tell their story. With exclusive access to local detectives and first responders, key members of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, and the FBI, and intimate archival material — including bodycam footage, police interviews, and forensic evidence — the series unfolds as both a harrowing, heart-pounding police procedural and a deeply personal hero's journey for the lead investigators. Viewers are pulled deep into the case through the raw, emotional, first-person perspectives of Lead Detectives Brett Payne and Darren Gilbertson, Police Chief James Fry, and the many men and women who worked alongside them. The season will also check back in with those closest to the case — including friends and family — in the wake of Bryan Kohberger's shocking plea, offering a fuller picture of where things stand today.

Told across three tense episodes, One Night in Idaho: Catching A Killer captures a modern investigation in real time, highlighting the emotional toll on the officers, the technological breakthroughs that cracked the case, and the unwavering resolve that led to a shocking, unequivocal outcome: a conviction without trial.

Season Two is executive produced by Galkin, Liz Garbus, King, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Joshua Levine, Tommy Coriale, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa. Galkin also directs, with King serving as showrunner.

Season One, which featured exclusive interviews with the parents of Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen, was directed by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director Garbus (I'll Be Gone in the Dark) and Galkin.

One Night in Idaho: Catching A Killer is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios, Story Syndicate, James Patterson Entertainment, and Fairhaven.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

About Paramount Television Studios

Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) is a leading content studio, developing and producing premium television programs across a wide range of platforms. The studio's slate includes hit series such as Landman, The Madison, Tulsa King, Lioness, The Agency, MobLand, Mayor of Kingstown, School Spirits, and Dexter: Resurrection for Paramount+; Marshals and The Road for CBS; Reacher, Cross, and One Night in Idaho for Prime Video; Foundation for Apple TV; and Emily in Paris and XO, Kitty for Netflix. Upcoming series from PTVS include 9/12 for Paramount+; Neagley and Ride or Die for Prime Video; Neuromancer, 12 12 12, and Brothers for Apple TV; and Hollywood Arts and The Corrections for Netflix. Paramount Television Studios is a subsidiary of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (NYSE: SKYD), a leading global media and entertainment company.

About Story Syndicate

Story Syndicate is a New York-based media company devoted to premium storytelling. Founded in 2019 by Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan, Story Syndicate provides a home for talented filmmakers, producers, journalists, thinkers, and artists to create innovative, ambitious, and elevated globally entertaining films, series, podcasts and digital content.

Story Syndicate's projects have created record-setting viewership (Harry & Meghan), been hailed as genre-defying benchmarks (Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer; Last Call; Stolen Youth: The Cult at Sarah Lawrence; Nuclear Family), have earned the highest of critical and awards acclaim (Give Me the Ball!, Sally, The Barber of Little Rock; Take Care of Maya; I'll Be Gone in the Dark), and led the cultural zeitgeist (Maternal Instinct; Number One on the Call Sheet; Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara; Britney vs Spears, All In: The Fight for Democracy).

Forthcoming projects include series and films for Netflix and HBO in addition to three announced projects in production via Story Syndicate's Equity Fund that range from a sports true crime heist with executive producer Eli Manning to an authorized portrait on Bob Saget.

Dedicated to scripted storytelling as well, the team has a first-look scripted television deal with Tomorrow Studios, a partnership with ITV Studios.

About James Patterson Entertainment

James Patterson is the world's bestselling author, with over 100 #1 New York Times bestsellers. His enduring fictional characters and series include Alex Cross, Women's Murder Club, and Michael Bennett, with cumulative sales reaching over 450 million books to date.

His James Patterson Entertainment (JPE) banner, led by President Bill Robinson and Vice President Patrick Santa, debuted the global #1 hit Cross television series on Amazon Prime Video in 2024, now going into its third season. Other successful TV series include the true crime docuseries One Night in Idaho for Amazon, based on the Moscow, Idaho murders, which debuted at #1, Zoo and Instinct for CBS, as well as the acclaimed Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich docuseries for Netflix, also #1 on the platform. In film, JPE is producing Billion Dollar Ransom at Amazon/MGM, The President is Missing at Apple+ with Halle Berry set to star, 12 Days of Christmas for Sky UK and Eruption at Sony.

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