Prime Video Sets January 2027 Premieres for CRIMINAL Starring Charlie Hunnam and Emilia Clarke

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Prime Video has released the teaser and first look images for Criminal, the new series featuring an interlocking universe of crime stories based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' bestselling graphic novel series of the same name. All four episodes of Criminal Part One 'Coward' will debut on January 13, 2027, followed by all four episodes of Criminal Part Two 'Lawless' on January 27, 2027. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Criminal begins with the story of two friends, Leo Patterson (Charlie Hunnam) and Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper), one trying to fight his way out of the world of crime they were raised in, the other desperate to follow in the footsteps of his father, a legendary outlaw. And when Ricky's older brother Tracy (Luke Evans) returns home from the Army, their tragic family history comes home with him. Drawn into their orbit are Greta (Adria Arjona), a sharp-tongued car thief from Leo's past, and Mallory (Emilia Clarke), Ricky's girlfriend, who fears what he'll do to get by. Gunfights, heists, and tragic romance are the order of the day, but will anyone make it out alive?

The series stars Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans, Emilia Clarke, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, Gus Halper, John Hawkes, and Logan Browning. The recurring and guest cast includes Michael Mando, Garrett Hedlund, Patrick J. Adams, Pat Healy, Taylor Selé, Aliyah Camacho, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, Dominic Burgess, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lawrence Kao, Katie Stevens, John Pyper-Ferguson, Robert Lee Hart, Aina Brei'yon and Kyle Davis.

Criminal is based on the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, and executive produced by Brubaker, Phillips, Philipp A. Barnett, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, Dee Rees, and Halley Gross, along with co-executive producers Cortney Norris and Minhal Baig. It is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Basement Gang, Inc., Big Indie Pictures, Inc., Gowanus Projections, Inc., and Legendary Television Productions, Inc.

About the Series

CRIMINAL: PART 1 'COWARD' (JAN 13): Family secrets buried for decades are revealed as two criminals, Leo Patterson and his best friend Ricky Lawless, are haunted by a murder from their childhood and a heist that goes wrong, bringing them face-to-face with a past they can't run from.

CRIMINAL: PART 2 'LAWLESS' (JAN 27): 20 years ago, Tracy Lawless chose the Army over prison and never looked back. But when his brother Ricky gets in too deep with the wrong people, Tracy must return to the life he fled, and face what it really means to be a Lawless.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.





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