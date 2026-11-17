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The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) returns to New York City November 27–December 13, 2026, with films exploring the African presence and contributions to Latin American history, culture, and contemporary society.

The urgency of recognizing the history, contributions, and ongoing struggles of Afro-descendant communities in Latin America has been brought into sharp focus by two prominent voices. On November 12, 2026, at the Latin Grammy Awards, Brazilian superstar Anitta denounced the historical erasure of Black culture in Brazil and the persecution of African-derived religions. On November 14, 2026, Pope Leo XIV, speaking in Peru, acknowledged the suffering of enslaved Africans and their descendants, drawing attention to the Catholic Church's historical role in slavery and colonization.

These interventions, coming from very different public figures, offer a rare moment of international attention to an issue that ADIFF has addressed since its founding in 1993.

ADIFF's 34th edition, running November 27–December 13, 2026, continues its decades-long commitment with films from Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Argentina, Peru and Uruguay, exploring African identity, cultural resistance, historical injustice and the ongoing struggle for recognition.

Brazilian filmmakers have long challenged the country's racial inequalities. From Zózimo Bulbul's landmark documentary Abolição (1988), examining the legacy of slavery a century after emancipation, to Carlos Diegues' Quilombo, cinema has documented the struggle for Black identity and recognition.

ADIFF 2026 continues this tradition with Executive Order, Power Alley, Protection and No Sunshine In Here (Aqui Não Entra Luz), exploring racism, reproductive rights, social inequality and contemporary Black Brazilian experiences. The series, titled Black Brazil: Cinema as Resistance, presents Brazilian cinema as a powerful expression of cultural identity and resistance.

The Brazilian showcase features a special screening of No Sunshine In Here on December 4 at Cinema Village, followed by a filmmaker Q&A and reception. Abolição is available through the festival's virtual program.

Oscar Contenders and Afro-Latin American Stories

The festival also presents Melodrama, the Dominican Republic's submission for the 2027 Academy Awards, starring Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis in a story of forbidden love across racial and social boundaries.

Haitian filmmaker Gessica Généus' Marie-Madeleine makes its New York premiere following selections at Cannes and Toronto and a Gold Hugo win at the Chicago International Film Festival. The film explores faith, sexuality, and societal expectations through the story of a woman challenging religious and social conventions.

From Argentina, Pocha's Dream and Negro Che explore the often-overlooked history of Afro-Argentine communities. Additional selections include Mistura (Peru), Sugar Island (Dominican Republic), Goodbye Momo (Uruguay) and Reading the World (Brazil).

More than three decades after its founding, the mission of ADIFF is more important than ever. ADIFF continues to bring the richness and diversity of African-descended experiences to American screens, connecting cultures across national and linguistic boundaries.

Tickets and Festival Information

Individual screening tickets are $15. All-Access Passes are $300, and Fan Passes and Virtual Festival Passes are $60. Special gala events and receptions may have separate ticket options.

Dates: November 27–December 13, 2026

Venues: Teachers College, Columbia University; Cinema Village; The Forum at Columbia University; and online

The full ADIFF NY 2026 lineup and the full Latino film lineup are available online. More information is at www.nyadiff.org.

About ADIFF

Founded in 1993 by Reinaldo Barroso-Spech and Diarah N'Daw-Spech, the African Diaspora International Film Festival is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to presenting films that explore the human experience of people of color, with particular emphasis on people of African descent and Indigenous communities. Through its international programming, ADIFF promotes cultural discovery, dialogue, and a broader understanding of the world through cinema.

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