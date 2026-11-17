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Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle reunited on the Tamron Hall Show to discuss their podcast, POD MEETS WORLD, and the unexpected success it has found since launching. The three former Boy Meets World co-stars sat down with host Tamron Hall to talk about how the project came together and the response it has drawn from fans.

The conversation looked back at Boy Meets World and its lasting impact. Fishel, Strong and Friedle explained why they did not realize just how popular the sitcom was during its original run, a perspective that has shifted as fans have reached out through the podcast.

The trio also revisited a surprising confession about a crush on Danielle, a story that came up as part of the reunion conversation. The appearance centered on the group's shared history on the show and the way that history has carried into their current work together as podcast hosts.

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