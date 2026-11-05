Photos: Zhenni Li-Cohen and Marin Alsop Will Present Bortkiewicz's PER ASPERA AD ASTRA Recording

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Pianist Zhenni Li-Cohen, conductor Marin Alsop and the ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester bring Ukrainian composer Sergei Bortkiewicz's forgotten works to light in a world-premiere recording, PER ASPERA AD ASTRA, on PENTATONE.

The album presents the world-premiere commercial recording of Bortkiewicz's Rhapsody, Op. 45. Originally commissioned by the legendary one-armed pianist Paul Wittgenstein, this brilliant, continuous set of variations on the folk song Zvonili zvon v Novgorode ('The church bells were ringing in Novgorod') vanished into history following the composer's flight from Nazi Berlin in 1933 and was never performed in his lifetime. Rescuing this lost score is a major musicological triumph that restores a vital, deeply personal chapter of Bortkiewicz's legacy.

Standing alongside it is the composer's monumental Piano Concerto No. 3, Per aspera ad astra ('Through hardships to the stars'), celebrating the centennial of its 1927 publication and Vienna premiere. Written in the grand virtuoso tradition of Rachmaninoff and Medtner, the concerto unfolds in a single continuous arc, moving from a turbulent C-minor opening through searching lyricism to an ecstatic, radiant conclusion complete with church bells and a triumphant major-key transfiguration. Together, these works reveal a composer whose life was marked by war, revolution, and exile, yet whose music remained expansive, emotionally direct, and richly colored.

Per Aspera ad Astra marks Zhenni Li-Cohen's debut on PENTATONE and begins a long-term, multi-album partnership with Marin Alsop, with the ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien at the centre of this new partnership.

'When war broke out in Ukraine, I felt a profound need to respond through music. It was then that I discovered Bortkiewicz's Piano Concerto No. 3, whose extraordinary title, 'per aspera ad astra', uncannily reflected both the tragedy unfolding and the spirit of hope I wished to share. I also learned that his Rhapsody had never appeared on a commercial recording even a century after its inception.

At that moment, I felt a tremendous responsibility to undertake this project; not only because of its artistic beauty, but because it preserves an important historical voice that deserves to be heard again. I was incredibly fortunate that Maestra Alsop saw the potential of this project and placed her trust in it. I will always be immensely grateful to her.

'When Zhenni first introduced me to the music of Sergei Bortkiewicz, I was immediately captivated, not only by his musical language, but by the remarkable story behind it. His life was shaped by displacement, upheaval, and resilience, and those experiences are deeply woven into his music. There is an honesty and emotional depth in these works that feels both deeply personal and universally human.

Release Details

Physical release date (standard CD): January 2027

Digital release date: 08 January 2027

Audio resolutions: Dolby Atmos, 96k/24 Stereo, 44,1k/16 Stereo

Track List

Sergei Bortkiewicz (1877-1952)

Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 45 (1935)*

1 Allegro Maestoso

2 Variation I

3 Variation II

4 Variation III

5 Variation IV

6 Variation V. Moderato

7 Variation VI. Allegro

8 Variation VII. Più Allegro (Tempo di Valse)

9 Variation VIII. Andante con moto

10 Variation IX. Allegro Stretto

11 Variation X. Meno Mosso. Maestoso

Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 32 'Per aspera ad astra' (1926-27)

12 I. Grave

13 II. Cadenza

14 III. Andante

15 IV. Lento. Maestoso. Solenne

* World premiere recording

Zhenni Li-Cohen, piano

ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien

conducted by Marin Alsop

The Artists

Hailed as '…an artist of tremendous conviction, who fascinates even as she provokes…' by Gramophone, '…a thrillingly good pianist…' by The New Yorker and for her '...big, gorgeous tone and a mesmerizing touch' by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Zhenni Li-Cohen has appeared as a soloist in such notable venues as Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall, New York's Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, D.C's Smithsonian Museum, Philadelphia's Kimmel Performing Arts Center, the Grieghallen in Norway and the Berliner Philharmonie in Germany.

One of the foremost conductors of our time, Marin Alsop is the first woman to serve as the head of major orchestras in the United States, South America, Austria, and Great Britain. She is internationally recognized for her innovative approach to programming and is the first and only conductor to receive a MacArthur Fellowship.

The ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien is an internationally renowned orchestra, deeply rooted in the Viennese orchestral tradition while distinguished by its bold and innovative programming. Its concerts combine classical and Romantic repertoire with works of the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as rarely performed pieces from across musical history.

Photo Credit: Kai Ingman & No-te.com/Sorin Cucui; Nancy Horowitz





















Photo Credit: Kai Ingman & No-te.com/Sorin Cucui; Nancy Horowitz

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