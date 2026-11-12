Photos: YELLOWJACKETS Final Season Premieres on Paramount+ After Los Angeles Event

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Paramount+ held a Los Angeles premiere event for the final season of Yellowjackets on the Paramount Lot, welcoming the series home ahead of its streaming debut.

Cast guests included Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Burgess, Samantha Hanratty, Nia Sondaya, Kevin Alves, Warren Kole and Sarah Desjardins. Creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, plus guest stars Sam Braun, Devon Sawa, Dulé Hill, Steven Kruger and Elijah Wood also walked the red carpet.

Premiere attendees were also treated to a first look at the final season's gripping debut episode in a packed theater on the Paramount Lot.

The evening ended with a surprise Yellowjackets-themed drone show, reminding guests that what began in the wilderness is far from over.

The fourth and final season of Yellowjackets premieres Friday, November 20, exclusively on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan. For more on the season, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of the final season trailer.

About Yellowjackets S4

Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

About the Series

Co-Creators/Showrunners/Executive Producers: Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Executive Producers: Drew Comins of Creative Engine, Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Julia Bicknell.

Cast: Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill and more.

Format: Scripted Series | 10 Episodes

The series is produced for SHOWTIME by Lionsgate Television. Yellowjackets is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.

Photo Credit: PARAMOUNT+

















































Photo Credit: PARAMOUNT+

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