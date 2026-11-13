Photos: Waylon Jennings' Previously Unheard Album DIAMONDS Released on Physical Formats

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Today, 4x GRAMMY Award-winner Shooter Jennings announces that the physical release of Diamonds, the new album of previously unheard songs by his legendary father, Waylon Jennings is available today. Diamonds is the second in a series of albums featuring unknown recordings by Waylon Jennings that his son Shooter recently unearthed. The album is available on LP, CD, cassette, and download today, and will be available on streaming platforms on December 11 via Son of Jessi/Thirty Tigers. Heralding the album is the focus track 'Wild & Blue.'

''Wild and Blue' is a timeless song,' says Shooter. 'It was written by John Scott Sherrill but it always sounded like it was written ages ago. We just lost the great John Anderson, who really made this song famous. My dad loved his voice so much and they were friends. While going through my dad's archives, I found two versions of this song. He tried to cut it twice but never released it. The one that I chose to include on Diamonds was the first time he cut it. I love it so much because Richie Albright isn't really keeping time with hats and is totally playing freely, and the great Ralph Mooney is slinking around while Waylon holds down the rhythm with his guitar. It's a great showcase of three insanely talented musicians freestyling and hanging on to the swing by a hair. Rest in peace, John Anderson, and rest in peace Waylon, Richie and Moon.'

This summer, Shooter unveiled the first glimpse into Diamonds with the title track 'Diamonds,' featuring Glen Campbell.

September saw the release of 'Same Old Blues,' featuring Shooter's mother, Jessi Colter. 'Written by J.J. Cale originally, this version was produced by Tony Joe White during a number of sessions that Tony Joe produced on Jessi,' says Shooter. 'This one was so special to me because it featured Tony Joe White on one guitar and Waylon, with his signature guitar pickin' style, alongside Richie Albright's unmistakable drum feel.'

Finally, in October, Shooter shared the final preview of the album with 'Saturday Night Special,' a track he finished himself. ''Saturday Night Special' was a song that was in an unfinished state, but it was an incredible performance and it had the key players,' said Shooter. 'It's a Lee Clayton song, which some fans might know from writing 'Ladies Love Outlaws'. The way the band dug in on the track, I really wanted to finish it. It's the only song really of all of these that I added more than just a touch to. But The Waylors came in and played on it. And Mickey Raphael who plays with Willie and had toured and played with my dad in the 70's added harmonica to it.'

In addition to working on his father's records, the award-winning producer has been busy making songs with a wide range of artists including Charley Crockett, Melissa Ethridge, Lukas Nelson and most recently on A Mile South Of Heaven the critically acclaimed new album by Jess Williamson.

'Back in 2024 when I opened my dad's personal recording archives, I found a treasure trove of unheard recordings. It was a life-altering event and immediately ignited a feeling of urgency to get these recordings out there to our family of fans who had so loyally kept him alive by listening to and singing his music,' says Shooter.













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