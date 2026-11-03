Photos: Tristan Eaton and Computer Jay to Release OVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO Benefiting CHIRLA

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Artist Tristan Eaton and producer Computer Jay will release OVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO on November 9 at 3 PM PST. The project was created in response to ICE raids and the fear and uncertainty facing immigrant families across Los Angeles.

Eaton and Computer Jay brought together a group of musicians for a one-night pirate radio broadcast recorded live in Eaton's studio. Featuring Everlast, DJ Z-Trip, Chali 2na, Imani of The Pharcyde, Myka 9, Tash, Opio, Reverie, Blu, and Lil Dee, the recording captures a moment of collective creative resistance.

Pressed to vinyl at Bob Marley's legendary Tuff Gong International in Kingston, Jamaica, and presented in a hand-painted fine art edition, OVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO is described as more than a record. It is presented as a document of a community refusing to remain silent.

The project benefits CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, supporting its work with immigrant communities.

In March of 2026, Computer Jay and Tristan Eaton decided to speak up about the atrocities happening to their community of Los Angeles, CA. Witnessing I.C.E. raids, mass deportations, rampant Police brutality and racist national leadership captured by corporate interests, they had to do something. Fascism and Oligarchy have arrived in America and the greatest weapon against it is art, community and Free Speech. So they brought together a group of legendary musicians to make a powerful statement in a 'one night' pirate radio broadcast. This album is the live recording of that night.

Release Details

OVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO drops November 9 at 3 PM PST at https://tristaneaton.shop/.

Edition Size: 250pcs

Price: $300

Features: 1 Vinyl Record, Hand-painted 3 color, gate fold album cover sleeve and signed 12” x 12” poster. Signed by Tristan Eaton & Computer Jay

International Shipping OK

Pre-Sale Bundle

To guarantee a copy of OVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO, a pre-sale will take place November 6 at 3 PM PST.

The pre-sale will be discounted to $250, feature an extra poster, custom burn embellishment and will be signed by multiple famous musicians from the record.

Coming Soon From HIJINX

Paul McCarthy's Chocolate Factory, a special benefit engagement for the new Performance Art Museum, runs November 20 through December 26.

HIJINX Arts is also releasing a new book and limited-edition prints from Camille Rose Garcia.













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