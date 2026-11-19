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Indie-rock phenomenon This Is Lorelei announces his anticipated return to Australia, bringing The Singer In My Band Tour to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in July 2027.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 11am local time on Friday 20 November, ahead of general tickets on sale from 12pm local time on Monday 23 November. For tickets and further information, head to frontiertouring.com/thisislorelei.

The solo project of New York-based singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Nate Amos, This Is Lorelei's Australian return comes off the back of a transformative few years. Between delivering breakout records both as a solo artist — under his This Is Lorelei moniker — and with his band Water From Your Eyes, sold out shows across multiple continents and a North American support run with Bleachers, to seeing some of today's most influential artists cover his songs and a just-announced Coachella slot for 2027, the ascending songwriter has found his stride.

The Australian tour follows the September release of The Singer In My Band, Amos' latest album. Described as 'a tight, affecting collection of songs, flitting deftly between power-pop, alt-country and pop-punk' (Sydney Morning Herald), the record sees Amos continue to expand the sound of This Is Lorelei, balancing inventive indie-rock arrangements, melodic songwriting and alt-country influences.

Featuring singles 'Billy Came Back', 'Oh No Now My' and 'The Kid With The Crown', The Singer In My Band takes the building blocks of the Great American Songbook and twists those elemental pieces into new shapes, at once both strangely familiar and endearingly offbeat in Amos' signature style. It follows 2025's Holo Boy and the breakthrough 2024 release Box for Buddy, Box for Star, which helped establish This Is Lorelei as one of the most exciting names emerging from the New York independent music scene.

One of the most distinctive new songwriters in American indie-rock, This Is Lorelei's The Singer In My Band Tour finally comes to Australia next year.

Tour Dates

THIS IS LORELEI (USA) Australian Tour, July 2027. Presented by Frontier Touring & Penny Drop.

Frontier Member Presale via frontiertouring.com/thisislorelei. Runs 72 hours from Friday 20 November (11am local time) or until presale allocation exhausted.

Tickets on sale begins Monday 23 November (12pm local time).

Wednesday 14 July: The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC (18+) — oztix.com.au

Thursday 15 July: Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW (18+) — ticketek.com.au

Saturday 17 July: The Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD (18+) — ticketmaster.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

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Photo Credit: Eve Alpert















Photo Credit: Eve Alpert

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