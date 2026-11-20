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THE SCOUT, the directorial debut of writer-director Paula González-Nasser, will be available on VOD November 27. The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, stars Mimi Davila, Rutanya Alda, and Max Rosen.

Synopsis

Sofia works as a location scout for a TV pilot filming in New York City. It's her job to find the homes, businesses, and exteriors where the show will be filmed. Driving around the city's different neighborhoods, she enters the private spaces of strangers to photograph their cozy apartments and eclectic shops, stepping into the fabric of their lives while trying to satisfy the demands of her erratic employers. Over a day filled with these encounters, Sofia witnesses moments of curiosity, vulnerability, and quiet tension until her work takes a sudden, personal turn. Drawing from her own experience as a location scout, writer-director Paula González-Nasser captures the poetry and costs of being a young creative. Her celebrated directorial debut The Scout crafts a contemplative exploration of urban disconnection, following one woman's journey through other people's worlds as she struggles to find her own.

Credits

Directed and Written by: Paula González-Nasser

Producers: Ryan Martin Brown, Matthew Romanski, Paula González-Nasser

Cast: Mimi Davila, Rutanya Alda, Max Rosen, Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Sarah Herrman, Alex Goldberg, Peter Mills Weiss, Jackson Devereux, Jesse Ruuttila, Lisa Haas, Otmara Marrero





























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