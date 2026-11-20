"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: THE SCOUT, Paula González-Nasser's Tribeca Standout Film, Available on VOD November 27
Mimi Davila, Rutanya Alda, and Max Rosen star in THE SCOUT, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.
THE SCOUT, the directorial debut of writer-director Paula González-Nasser, will be available on VOD November 27. The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, stars Mimi Davila, Rutanya Alda, and Max Rosen.
Synopsis
Sofia works as a location scout for a TV pilot filming in New York City. It's her job to find the homes, businesses, and exteriors where the show will be filmed. Driving around the city's different neighborhoods, she enters the private spaces of strangers to photograph their cozy apartments and eclectic shops, stepping into the fabric of their lives while trying to satisfy the demands of her erratic employers. Over a day filled with these encounters, Sofia witnesses moments of curiosity, vulnerability, and quiet tension until her work takes a sudden, personal turn. Drawing from her own experience as a location scout, writer-director Paula González-Nasser captures the poetry and costs of being a young creative. Her celebrated directorial debut The Scout crafts a contemplative exploration of urban disconnection, following one woman's journey through other people's worlds as she struggles to find her own.
Credits
Directed and Written by: Paula González-Nasser
Producers: Ryan Martin Brown, Matthew Romanski, Paula González-Nasser
Cast: Mimi Davila, Rutanya Alda, Max Rosen, Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Sarah Herrman, Alex Goldberg, Peter Mills Weiss, Jackson Devereux, Jesse Ruuttila, Lisa Haas, Otmara Marrero
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