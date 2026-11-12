Photos: THE INVISIBLE LINE, New Musical on Latino Migrant Journeys, to Seek Kickstarter Funding

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The Invisible Line, a new musical exploring the experiences of Latino migrants making the journey across the U.S.–Mexico border, is launching a Kickstarter campaign to support its next stage of development. The project brings together a team of theater artists in collaboration with Repertorio Español, with plans for a developmental workshop and industry presentations in spring 2027.

Originally presented as A Crossing at Barrington Stage Company in 2021, The Invisible Line follows the intersecting stories of migrants whose journeys are shaped by sacrifice, uncertainty, resilience, and hope. Through original music, compelling storytelling, and dynamic choreography, the musical explores what individuals leave behind, the challenges they encounter, and the aspirations that drive them forward in search of safety, family, and a better life.

The creative team includes Josh Bergasse (direction and choreography), Zoe Sarnak (music and lyrics), Rafael Sánchez (direction), Christopher Peña (book), Alberto López Herrera (choreography), and producers and performers Andrés Quintero and Stefanie Renee Salyers.

As immigration continues to shape national conversations, The Invisible Line brings a deeply human perspective to the stage, exploring the personal experiences behind an issue often defined by political debate. Through its characters and music, the production examines the emotional complexities of migration, the bonds of family, and the search for belonging.

'Over the past two years, I've had the privilege of joining an extraordinary group of artists united by the belief that our stories deserve to be told in our own voices, on our own terms,' said Rafael Sánchez, Executive Artistic Director of Repertorio Español. 'Together, we are bringing our talents and experiences to a musical that feels more relevant and urgent today than ever. The Invisible Line is a testament to the power of collaboration and to the richness of the immigrant experience, told through the voices of artists from different backgrounds, yet rooted in emotions that connect us all. Musical theatre has the power to be inspiring and heartbreaking, hopeful and challenging, compassionate and unflinchingly honest. The Invisible Line is all of that, and I hope others will join us in bringing this extraordinary story to life.'

Kickstarter Campaign to Support Spring 2027 Development

The 45-day Kickstarter campaign has an initial fundraising goal of $10,000 to support a developmental workshop and prepare the musical for presentations to potential producers, investors, and industry collaborators on March 18 and 19, 2027. The campaign also aims to build a community of supporters who can help advance the project toward a future full-scale production while preserving its artistic vision.

'Since the first iteration of The Invisible Line in 2021, we knew we were a part of something special, and it is incredibly meaningful for us to have the opportunity to produce this show from the inside out,' said Andrés Quintero and Stefanie Renee Salyers, producers and performers. 'The stories of our own lives, our families, and our ancestors are woven into the very heart of this show and its development. We believe deeply in the power of musical theatre to foster empathy, challenge perspectives, and give voice to stories that are often silenced. We are so excited to work alongside a team of incredible artists who share in our dedication to telling a story as courageous as the real lives it portrays, and we hope to build a community who feels the same way.'

The project is being developed in collaboration with Repertorio Español, the New York-based Spanish-language theater company recognized for its longstanding commitment to presenting works that reflect the diverse experiences and perspectives of Latino communities.

For more information about The Invisible Line and to support its Kickstarter campaign, visit:

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/stefanierenee/the-invisible-line-a-new-musical

Official Website: www.invisiblelinemusical.com | Instagram: @invisiblelinemusical

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

















Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

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