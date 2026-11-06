Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Madrid Fan Screening Set Ahead of November 20 Release

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The global tour for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping continued in Madrid on Thursday evening, with Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace bringing the film to Spanish audiences for a special event screening at Kinépolis Ciudad de la Imagen.

Fans gathered outside the theater to welcome Joseph and Mckenna ahead of a 1,000-person screening. The evening included a red carpet, photocall, media interviews and fan and creator moments before the pair took the stage to introduce the film and speak with the audience.

At the center of the Madrid event was a large-scale Cornucopia installation, transforming the arrival at Kinépolis into a major Hunger Games spectacle. The installation was previously featured at the London event and will also appear in Los Angeles before continuing on to Sweden, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, making it one of the recurring physical centerpieces of the film's international tour.

Mckenna brought a subtle nod to the franchise's legacy to the Madrid carpet, wearing a Miss Sohee Couture gown inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's floral Golden Globes look. The ethereal, flower-forward design connected to the romantic visual world of Sunrise on the Reaping while honoring the fashion history of The Hunger Games. Joseph wore Bottega Veneta, completing the pair's standout fashion moment at the Madrid special event screening.

The event also brought together creators, partners, and press adding to the excitement surrounding the final stop of the European tour.

THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING is only in theaters November 20, 2026.

About the Film

Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.

Release Date: November 20, 2026

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Screenplay by: Billy Ray

Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins

Produced by: Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Francis Lawrence

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Synopsis: From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.









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