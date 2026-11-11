Photos: Sophie Ellis-Bextor Announces CHRISTMAS KITCHEN DISCO Tour, 17 UK Dates November–December 2027

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Sophie Ellis-Bextor brings her Christmas Kitchen Disco Tour back to the UK next winter, with 17 dates across November and December 2027, building to a finale at London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 15th December.

The tour begins at Glasgow Armadillo on Sunday 21st November, then heads to Edinburgh, Bradford, Brighton, Bournemouth, Ipswich, Sheffield, Gateshead, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, York, Bristol, Swansea, Portsmouth and Nottingham before reaching the capital. The show will include festive disco favourites as well as Sophie's own hits, with a 2027 Christmas Disco album announced closer to the time.

Sophie's previous Christmas Kitchen Disco tour in 2023 sold out across the UK, with The Guardian hailing it 'an enjoyably merry spectacle' and The i calling it 'the most festive of shows'.

'I absolutely love Christmas and so it makes me very happy to announce a UK Christmas tour in 2027 where the band and I will once again be bringing the seasonal cheer to a venue near you. Gloriously, that is not all! I am also releasing my Christmas Disco album which I am thrilled about. As someone who wears tinsel all year long anyway, this all feels very me and very exciting. So much to share with you all!'

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is one of Britain's most beloved pop voices and a disco icon. With an impressive musical career that spans over an amazing 25-years, Sophie has now achieved six top 10 albums and eight top 10 singles. She first topped the UK charts as the voice of Spiller's Groovejet (If This Ain't Love), and her hits include Take Me Home, Get Over You and Murder on the Dancefloor. The latter recently found a vast new audience after featuring in the film Saltburn, giving her a first Billboard Hot 100 entry, a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, her own BBC One New Year's Eve Disco and a live set on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and a return to No.2 in the UK charts, as well as passing 11 billion global streams across all streaming and social platforms. It was the 16th biggest song of 2024 and the biggest song of 2024 for a British female artist.

Her Kitchen Disco livestreams turned a nation of living rooms into dancefloors, and she now presents Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Kitchen Disco on BBC Radio 2, alongside hosting her well-loved podcast Spinning Plates, which is now in its 19th series.

Sophie most recently released her eighth album 'Perimenopop' through Decca, which became her highest-charting album in over a decade, and her biggest ever UK headline tour followed, which included her largest UK headline show to date at the London Royal Albert Hall.

This summer Sophie and her band played festivals across the UK and Ireland, including Hampton Court Palace Festival, Wychwood, GuilFest, Galway International Arts Festival and Live at Tileyard North, having played Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2023. She continues to sell out shows and perform on festival main stages worldwide.

Ticket Information

O2 presale: Wednesday 18 November, 10am

Ticketmaster / venue presale: Thursday 19 November, 10am

General sale: Friday 20 November, 10am

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

To receive access to the ticket pre-sale for all UK headline dates, fans can pre-order Sophie Ellis-Bextor's forthcoming 2027 album Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Christmas Disco now from the official Sophie Ellis-Bextor store before 10:00am GMT on Monday 16th November. A unique presale code and link will be sent out via email by 5:00pm on Monday 16th November ahead of the ticket pre-sale opening on Tuesday 17th November at 10am. Maximum purchase is 6 tickets per person. Entry to presale does not guarantee tickets. Tickets will go on general sale Friday 20th November.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Christmas Kitchen Disco UK Tour 2027

21 November - Glasgow Armadillo

22 November - Edinburgh Usher Hall

23 November - Bradford Live

26 November - Brighton Centre

27 November - Bournemouth BIC

28 November - Ipswich Regent Theatre

1 December - Sheffield City Hall

2 December - Gateshead Glasshouse

4 December - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

5 December - Birmingham Symphony Hall

6 December - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

8 December - York Barbican

10 December - Bristol Beacon

11 December - Swansea Building Society Arena

12 December - Portsmouth Guildhall

13 December - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

15 December - London Royal Albert Hall

Photo Credit: Jordan Munns













Photo Credit: Jordan Munns

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