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Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters

Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, Tom Waits and Parker Posey also appear in the film, with Angelina Jolie hosting the Los Angeles screening.

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Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters

Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, opens in theaters this Friday, November 6. The film stars Academy Award nominee John Malkovich, Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas, with Tom Waits and Parker Posey.

A special screening of the film, hosted by Angelina Jolie, was held in Los Angeles on Monday, November 2, 2026, followed by a reception.

Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the Island's iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris's newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone's trip to this remote paradise sideways.

Notable Attendees

WILD HORSE NINE

Martin McDonagh, Writer/Director

Graham Broadbent, Producer

John Malkovich, 'Chris'

Mariana di Girolamo, 'Monica'

Parker Posey, 'Marge'

Steve Buscemi, 'MJ'

Sarah Finn, Casting Director

THE Walt Disney COMPANY

Matthew Greenfield (President, Searchlight Pictures)

DanTram Nguyen (EVP, Head of Film Production & Development, Searchlight Pictures)

Josh D'Amaro (CEO, The Walt Disney Company)

Asad Ayaz (Chief Marketing & Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Studios)

Special Guests

Angelina Jolie

K Callan

Tia Carrere

Joanna Cassidy

Dale Dickey

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Stephen Root

Jane Seymour

Film Details

Written and Directed by: Martin McDonagh

Produced by: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh, Anita Overland

Executive Producers: Diarmuid McKeown, Ben Knight, Farhana Bhula, Ollie Madden, Peter Kohn, Juan de Dios Larrain, Pablo Larrain

Cast: Academy Award nominee John Malkovich, Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, with Tom Waits and Parker Posey

Genre(s): Dark Comedy, Spy, Drama

Runtime: 118 minutes

WILD HORSE NINE is in theaters this Friday, November 6. Get tickets here.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: Sam Rockwell Addresses Lorne Michaels Role in Chris Farley Biopic and Maejor Releases EARTH MOODS: CONTINENTS (VOL. 2) and Carter Burwell Scores WILD HORSE NINE Soundtrack.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters — photo 1 of 9
(L-R): Steve Buscemi, John Malkovich, Mariana di Girolamo, Martin McDonagh, and Parker Posey attend the LA special screening of WILD HORSE NINE on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters — photo 2 of 9
(L-R): Parker Posey and Mariana di Girolamo attend the LA special screening of WILD HORSE NINE on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters — photo 3 of 9
Steve Buscemi attends the LA special screening of WILD HORSE NINE on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters — photo 4 of 9
(L-R): Graham Broadbent, Steve Buscemi, Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich, Parker Posey, Mariana di Girolamo, Martin McDonagh, and Sarah Finn attend the LA special screening of WILD HORSE NINE on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters — photo 5 of 9
Martin McDonagh attends the LA special screening of WILD HORSE NINE on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters — photo 6 of 9
(L-R): John Malkovich, Josh D’Amaro, Mariana di Girolamo, Parker Posey, Martin McDonagh, and Matthew Greenfield attend the LA special screening of WILD HORSE NINE on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters — photo 7 of 9
(L-R): John Malkovich and Angelina Jolie attend the LA special screening of WILD HORSE NINE on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters — photo 8 of 9
(L-R): Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Steve Buscemi attend WILD HORSE NINE's LA special screening reception on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Photos: Searchlight Pictures' WILD HORSE NINE Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell to Open in Theaters — photo 9 of 9
(L-R): Mariana di Girolamo and Stephen Root attend WILD HORSE NINE's LA special screening reception on Monday, November 2, 2026.NOTABLE ATTENDEESWILD HORSE NINEMartin McDonagh, Writer/DirectorGraham B


Photo Credit: Getty Images
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