My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Sean Ono Lennon to Direct THREEASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE Documentary at Film Forum
Co-directed by Brian C. González, the film traces 25 years of the designers' work and their struggle to finance their Chinatown studio.
threeASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE, directed by Sean Ono Lennon and co-directed by Brian C. González, will have an exclusive engagement at New York's Film Forum beginning November 13, and will be in theaters nationwide this fall. Film Forum will present the U.S. theatrical premiere of the documentary on Friday, November 13.
Synopsis
For more than 25 years, the designers behind the avant-garde fashion collective threeASFOUR — Gabi Asfour (Lebanese-Palestinian), Angela Donhauser (German-Tajikistani), and Adi Gil (Israeli) — have created clothing with uncompromising vision. Drawing inspiration from natural forms and pioneering techniques, they have continually pushed the boundaries of what fashion can be, earning them a cult following, global museum exhibitions, and fans like Björk and Chloë Sevigny. Yet behind the acclaim lies an ongoing challenge to survive in an industry driven by commerce. The film is a moving portrait of three iconoclasts daring to center creativity and cross-cultural collaboration over money and profit.
Credits
Directed by: Sean Ono Lennon
Co-Directed and Cinematography by: Brian C. González
Written and Edited by: Jenny Golden
Produced by: Beth Levison
Producers: Lauren Evangelista, Brian C. González, Daniel Sheppard
Participants: threeASFOUR's Gabi Asfour, Angela Donhauser, and Adi Gil, and Kai Kühne, and others
WATCH TRAILER NOW Exclusive Engagement: New York’s Film Forum November 13
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