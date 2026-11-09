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Photos: Sean Ono Lennon to Direct THREEASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE Documentary at Film Forum

Co-directed by Brian C. González, the film traces 25 years of the designers' work and their struggle to finance their Chinatown studio.

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Photos: Sean Ono Lennon to Direct THREEASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE Documentary at Film Forum

threeASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE, directed by Sean Ono Lennon and co-directed by Brian C. González, will have an exclusive engagement at New York's Film Forum beginning November 13, and will be in theaters nationwide this fall. Film Forum will present the U.S. theatrical premiere of the documentary on Friday, November 13.

Synopsis

For more than 25 years, the designers behind the avant-garde fashion collective threeASFOUR — Gabi Asfour (Lebanese-Palestinian), Angela Donhauser (German-Tajikistani), and Adi Gil (Israeli) — have created clothing with uncompromising vision. Drawing inspiration from natural forms and pioneering techniques, they have continually pushed the boundaries of what fashion can be, earning them a cult following, global museum exhibitions, and fans like Björk and Chloë Sevigny. Yet behind the acclaim lies an ongoing challenge to survive in an industry driven by commerce. The film is a moving portrait of three iconoclasts daring to center creativity and cross-cultural collaboration over money and profit.

Credits

Directed by: Sean Ono Lennon

Co-Directed and Cinematography by: Brian C. González

Written and Edited by: Jenny Golden

Produced by: Beth Levison

Producers: Lauren Evangelista, Brian C. González, Daniel Sheppard

Participants: threeASFOUR's Gabi Asfour, Angela Donhauser, and Adi Gil, and Kai Kühne, and others

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WATCH TRAILER NOW Exclusive Engagement: New York’s Film Forum November 13

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