Photos: STEPS Premieres in New York With Red Carpet Photos From Netflix Film Screening

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STEPS held its World Premiere at the Paris Theater in New York City. In attendance were directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa; stars Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino, Damian Priest and Bette Midler; composer Kris Bowers; singer/songwriter Emei; and producers Jane Hartwell and Kim Lessing.

STEPS arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on November 20, 2026.

About the Film

Directors: Alyce Tzue & John Ripa

Produced by: Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, Kim Lessing. Poehler and Lessing producing for Paper Kite Productions.

Screenplay by: Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Jen Chuck, Dana Schwartz, Felicia Ho

Story by: Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Dana Schwartz, Felicia Ho, Riki Lindhome, Kate Micucci

Cast: Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino, Peter Dinklage, Bette Midler, Damian Priest

Synopsis: Think you know Cinderella's 'evil' stepsisters? Think again. Tired of living in Cinderella's shadow, Lilith (Ali Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother (Bette Midler)'s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Nikki Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.

Steps is part of Netflix's original slate of animated features which includes the most popular Netflix film ever, KPop Demon Hunters; Academy Award-winner Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, the Academy Award-nominated films Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Nimona, The Sea Beast, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Klaus; the BAFTA-nominated Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, comedy fan favorites Swapped, Leo and Back to the Outback and the upcoming In Waves and Ray Gunn.

Read more at Tudum























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