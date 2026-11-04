Photos: SHREK 25th Anniversary Edition to Arrive on 4K Ultra HD and Limited Edition Steelbook

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The ogre who changed fairy tales forever returns as the beloved classic SHREK debuts a newly remastered 4K Ultra HD and Limited Edition Steelbook on Tuesday, November 3 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the film comes home in a newly remastered edition featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced home viewing and listening experience. The 25th anniversary release also includes 30 minutes of brand-new bonus content exploring the making of the animated classic.

Showcasing the voice talent of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and John Lithgow, the release invites audiences to rewatch one of the most ogre-the-top animated films of the 21st century in a fresh light.

Spawning three movie sequels (with another one on the way) and holiday themed specials, a spin-off feature film and TV series, theme park integration, and more, the ogre has remained a cultural phenomenon that continues to charm and delight audiences of all ages.

Shrek is the winner of the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The film follows Shrek's (Mike Myers) daring quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), with the help of his lovable loudmouthed Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and win back the deed to his beloved swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).

The film will be available on digital and disc on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and in a limited edition 4K Steelbook.

Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD & Digital

ORIGIN OF AN OGRE (NEW! AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL & DISC): The creative team behind SHREK reflects on the origins of the groundbreaking animated classic, sharing stories from the making of the beloved fairy tale adventure.

A TALE OF TWO FRIENDS: THE ART OF THE QUEST: Shrek and Donkey share their hilariously conflicting version of their adventures together.

SPOTLIGHT ON DONKEY: He's unforgettable, he's a little annoying, and he loves to sing. Get to know Donkey!

SECRETS OF SHREK: With so many fairy tale creatures in the forest, discover their hidden stories, spot who's who, and uncover the Easter eggs tucked throughout the film.

TEN SHORT FILMS:

SHREK IN THE SWAMP KARAOKE DANCE PARTY

FAR FAR AWAY IDOL

PUSS IIN BOOTS: THE THREE DIABLOS

THE GHOST OF LORD FARQUAAD

SCARED SHREKLESS

THRILLER NIGHT

THE PIG WHO CRIED WEREWOLF

SHREK THE HALLS

DONKEY'S CAROLING CHRISTMAS-TACULAR

SHREK'S YULE LOG

FIVE EPISODES FROM 'THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS' TV SERIES:

THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS EPISODE 1: HIDDEN

THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS EPISODE 2: SPHINX

THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS EPISODE 3: BROTHERS

THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS EPISODE 4: DUCHESS

THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS EPISODE 5: ADVENTURE

DELETED SCENES: FIONA'S PROLOGUE; THE DEAL; FIONA GETS THEM LOST

DREAMWORKS ANIMATION VIDEO JUKEBOX

BAHA MEN 'BEST YEARS OF OUR LIVES' MUSIC VIDEO

SMASH MOUTH 'I'M A BELIEVER' MUSIC VIDEO

SHREK THE MUSICAL 'WHAT'S UP DULOC'

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTORS ANDREW ADAMSON & VICKY JENSON AND PRODUCER ARON WARNER

Filmmakers

Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

Producers: Aron Warner, John H. Williams, Jeffrey Katzenberg

Screenwriters: Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Joe Stillman, Roger S.H. Schulman

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow, Vincent Cassel

Based on the Work(s) of: William Steig

Visual Effects: Aron Warner

Technical Information: 4K Ultra HD Disc

Street Date: November 3, 2026

UPC Number: US 191329289488 / CDN 191329289273

Layers: BD 100

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen (Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color)

Rating: PG (Mild language and some crude humor)

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Atmos), French European (DTS Digital Surround 5.1), Latin American Spanish (DTS Digital Surround 5.1)

Run Time: 1:31:00

Technical Information: 4K UHD Steelbook

Street Date: November 3, 2026

UPC Number: US 191329288542 / CDN 191329288450

Layers: BD 100

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen (Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color)

Rating: PG (Mild language and some crude humor)

Languages/Subtitles: English, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Atmos), French European (DTS Digital Surround 5.1), Latin American Spanish (DTS Digital Surround 5.1)

Run Time: 1:31:00

For more information on SHREK, visit the UPHE website, and , Instagram and Instagram (UPHE), and TikTok and TikTok (UPHE).

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Entertainment. Universal Entertainment brings together NBCUniversal's world-class film and television studios, unifying Universal Film (Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation) and Universal Television Entertainment (Bravo, NBC Peacock, Universal Studio Group). Led by Chairman Donna Langley, the combined enterprise includes some of the industry's most celebrated storytellers and provides seamless access to one of the world's deepest libraries of iconic intellectual property. Together, the studios produce and distribute more than 100 films, scripted and unscripted television series, and live events annually for theatrical, broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms worldwide.

Universal Entertainment is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies and a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. NBCUniversal creates world-class content, which it distributes across its portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and brings to life through its theme parks and consumer experiences. For more information, visit www.nbcuniversal.com.

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