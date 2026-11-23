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Netflix has announced that Sesame Street Volume 4 (Season 57) is now available to stream. Watch now on Netflix.

About Sesame Street Volume 4 (Season 57)

Beloved children's series Sesame Street returns with a new season. Children can play along in new ways with episodes that help them manage big feelings, be caring and kind, and build strong relationships. As always, the fan-favorite show delivers lively animation, celebrity guests, original music, and plenty of laughs. Episodes in the first volume include:

Elmo & Tango's Puppy Playdate: Elmo and Tango throw a puppy playdate, but the special present they ordered for Tango's cousin, Mambo, doesn't arrive. So, Mail Monster Grover helps them find it. Meanwhile, Cookie Monster pretends to be a dog, like Barkley, to get a treat. Featuring celebrity guest Zara Larsson who sings 'Puppy Puppy Dance' with Elmo, Abby, and Cookie Monster.

Elmo's Treasure Hunt: Elmo and his friends are explorers. But Rudy feels left out when he isn't included in their imaginative play. Elmo and Abby apologize, give him a hug, and make a Buddy Rock to share with a friend in need. Meanwhile, Grover and Cookie Monster look for treasure.

Abby's Beastie Bestie: Abby teaches her beastie how to fly, but she feels sad when it needs to leave for Fairyland. To help, Nina and Elmo make Abby a memory box of things to remember the fun times. Meanwhile, Super Grover teaches Cookie Monster how to fly too.

Elmo's Game Night: Elmo feels jealous that his mom and Abby are having fun together as teammates. Elmo does a heart breath to feel better and apologizes to Abby and Rudy for not making game night fun. Meanwhile, Cookie Monster and Grover try to win a game.

Elmo Meets the Cast of Steps

Elmo meets the Steps cast, Amanda Seyfried, Ali Wong, Nikki Glaser, and Stephanie Hsu. Steps is now playing on Netflix.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders

Sesame Street Mecha Builders is also available on Netflix.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders reimagines Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby as robot heroes-in-training who use their STEM superpowers to solve wacky larger-than-life problems. Animated in a dynamic 3D style, this Sesame Street spinoff helps older preschoolers practice foundational critical thinking skills while laughing along with their Sesame friends. The series introduces children to STEM concepts like simple machines, force, and properties of matter, illustrated with help from the Mechas and their unique powers.

Across 26 episodes – each containing two complete 11-minute stories – the friends get into all kinds of silly situations, whether they're using a wedge to split a giant banana for an ice cream statue or learning how to measure cables for a zipline through the trees. Lively animation – provided by Toronto-based firm Guru Studios – opens up imaginative possibilities like Mecha Cookie's 'Hammer Hand,' Mecha Abby's stretchy arms, and the Mechas' ability to go 'Mecha Big' and 'Mecha Tiny' to solve problems on every scale.

Kids' Favorite Preschool Friends on Netflix

From preschool favorites like Gabby's Dollhouse, The Creature Cases, Trash Truck, CoComelon Lane and Peppa Pig, to trusted voices in early childhood education including Mark Rober, Ms. Rachel, and Danny Go! audiences are continuing to press play on stories that encourage curiosity and learning.







SESAME STREET VOL 4 (SEASON 57) NOW PLAYING ON NETFLIX







Elmo Meets the Cast of Steps



SESAME STREET VOL 4 (SEASON 57) NOW PLAYING ON NETFLIX

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