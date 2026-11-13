My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: SEARCH PARTY: WHERE'S PAWPAW? Holds Los Angeles Premiere Ahead of Theatrical Release
Tichina Arnold, Daisy Fernandez and Nijah Brenea also appeared in the film, which Richards co-wrote and directed.
The Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Search Party: Where's PawPaw? brought together cast and filmmakers to celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of the new comedy. The event was held on November 11, 2026 at The Writers Guild Theater in Los Angeles, California, ahead of the film's November 13 release.
The evening featured Director/Co-writer/Star Victoria Monai Richards, Producer/Co-writer Sherrie Richards, as well as cast members Tommy Davidson, Daisy Fernandez, Nijah Brenea, and other notable guests, to celebrate the new comedy with a special screening of the film.
Tickets for the film are available at asearchpartymovie.com/tickets.
About the Film
Search Party: Where's PawPaw? is an early 2000s-inspired, PG-rated comedy following three best friends on one wildly unforgettable search party that is full of heart, chaos and family love. College student Noble Williams (Richards) rushes home after receiving an alarming call: her PawPaw's (Davidson) health has taken a sudden turn for the worse. Joined by her two best friends and chaotic Auntie (Arnold), they find that PawPaw is now missing from the nursing home. With only a few strange clues and even stranger characters to guide them, they must track down PawPaw before time runs out.
Director: Victoria Monai Richards
Writers: Sherrie Richards & Victoria Monai Richards
Cast: Victoria Monai Richards, Tichina Arnold, Tommy Davidson, Nijah Brenea, and Daisy Fernandez
Producers: Sherrie Richards, Victoria Monai Richards, Joseph Harold, Joel Harold, and Grant Gilmore
Executive Producers: Sherrie Richards, King Hoey, Tichina Arnold, and Jijo Reed
Genre: Absurd Family Comedy
Rating: PG
Language: English
Runtime: 102 min
Photo Credit: Getty Images
(L-R) Daisy Fernandez, Sherrie Richards, Preet Kaur, Victoria Monai Richards, and Nijah Brenea
(L-R) Daisy Fernandez, Nijah Brenea, Tommy Davidson and Victoria Monai Richards
Victoria Monai Richards
Tommy Davidson DOWNLOAD GETTY IMAGES PHOTOS HERE DOWNLOAD HOUSE PHOTOS HERE
Photo Credit: Getty Images
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