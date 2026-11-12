Photos: Ronboy's Rockin' Disco to Return With Adam Granduciel, Joel Kim Booster and Brendan Scannell

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Ronboy's Rockin' Disco is back. The fourth annual benefit returns on Friday, December 4 and will be hosted at Pacific Electric in Los Angeles, with all proceeds benefiting Alexandria House, a transitional housing program for women and children. The first wave of this year's lineup features Adam Granduciel (The War On Drugs), Soraya (Night Talks), Jenny O, Kelli Mayo (Skating Polly), Dagger Polyester, Uwade, and Alexia Roditis (Destroy Boys) with more acts still to be announced. The night will also feature a lineup of comedians, including stand up from Meredith Casey, with Joel Kim Booster and Brendan Scannell co-hosting the evening. A surprise guest DJ will close out the night.

Tickets are now available here.

Hosted by Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Ronboy (Julia Laws), the evening brings together live music, stand-up comedy, a DJ set, a silent auction and a raffle all under one roof. Performers will be backed by a house band of in-demand players, including drummer Sterling Laws (MGK, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Berninger, Kim Gordon), bassist Billy Mohler (Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Sia, Mavis Staples), keyboardist Nick Poulios (Miguel), saxophonist Leon Silva (Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande), guitarists Sam Stewart (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan) and Jacob Brown (NIKI, Lulu Simon) and vocalists Debbie Neigher and Keely Bumford. Media Pollution returns for the fourth year in a row with live visuals.

Since its inaugural year in 2023, Ronboy's Rockin' Disco has grown into a community-driven celebration of music, comedy and giving back, with fundraising totals climbing from $2,300 in its inaugural year to $30,000 at last year's event. Previous editions have featured an eclectic mix of artists and comedians, including Matt Berninger (The National), Lauren Mayberry (CHVRCHES), Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs), LP, Aly & AJ, Indigo De Souza, Blu DeTiger, Tomberlin, Chelsea Peretti, Sheng Wang, Sabrina Jalees, Becca Mancari, Gaby Moreno and more. The fourth annual gathering continues that tradition, bringing artists, supporters and the wider Los Angeles community together for a night of entertainment in support of a vital local organization. This year's event is sponsored by Pacific Electric and The SoCal Sound.

The evening will feature a silent auction and raffle with exclusive items and experiences, including a framed, signed Shepard Fairey 'Love Lotus' silkscreen on metal; a signed Bob's Burgers merchandise bundle; a skateboard signed by Tony Hawk; handwritten lyrics and a signed vinyl from Rosanne Cash; a one-of-a-kind Colorwave Echo Dream 2 and Echomaster from Death By Audio; and more from Trixie Mattel, Strymon, LA Philharmonic, SoFi Stadium, John Doe, Tony King Tattoo, Dynasty Typewriter, Vista Theater, Jessica Winzelberg Jewelry, ILIA, The Now, Largo, Hot Tongue, Donna's, Chuck Klosterman, Archive New York, Block Shop, Lenita Florals, One Down Dog, LA Galaxy, Huntington Gardens, LA Grocery & Cafe, Nick's Ceramics, and more. The silent auction is now officially live here and will close on the night of the event.

100% of every ticket and every gift goes directly to Alexandria House, which has helped women and children move from emergency shelter to safe, supportive and permanent housing since 1996. Funds support essential services including housing, food, childcare, counseling, financial literacy and other programs that help families build stability and independence.

Says Julia Laws, 'It has been an honor growing with the Rockin' Disco these last four years. I'm so proud of this community of creators and allies that come together in support of Alexandria House- an organization doing such powerful good in Los Angeles and beyond. To be elevating the amount we're able to raise each year by leaps and bounds is beyond humbling, and we're setting our sights high in 2026!'

Marissa Espinoza, Executive Director of Alexandria House, says of the partnership, 'Ronboy's Rockin' Disco is more than a great night out, it's a celebration of community coming together to create lasting impact. We are honored to be part of an event that combines incredible talent with a commitment to supporting women and children on their journey toward stability and hope. We are grateful to Ronboy for championing Alexandria House and helping amplify our mission through the joy of music. Join us on December 4th for a night you won't forget!'

About Alexandria House

Alexandria House is a transitional residence and a neighborhood center for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to permanent housing. They are a safe and welcoming community committed to promoting the dignity and self-sufficiency of all their residents.

About Pacific Electric

Pacific Electric is a 750-capacity live music venue in Los Angeles, located where Mission Junction meets Chinatown in the historic Naud's Warehouse. Its name pays homage to the company that operated the city's 'Red Cars,' and its programming spans concerts, underplays, club nights and community events.

Poster Designed by Ryan Wall









































































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