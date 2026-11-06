Photos: Rock and Soul Legends Pack Franklin Theatre for Williamson County Homeless Alliance Benefit

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The Franklin Theatre has stood on Main Street for 89 years, but it's rarely been rattled like this. For more than two hours, classic rock and soul came a-knockin', and the old house answered back. Seven acts, one cause, and a crowd that didn't stay seated for long.

News Channel 5's Jennifer Kraus held court as emcee for 'Rockin' The House,' a night that stretched from rootsy soul to the raw, pioneering rock 'n' roll of The Box Tops' Gary Talley.

SET ONE: ROOTS AND THE LETTER

Michael Rix kicked the doors open with an emotive, high-energy set, his band locked in behind a banjo played in a way you don't hear every day. It was rockin', and it set the tone.

Sally Slayden-Berry followed with a powerhouse soul voice and stage presence to match. Joe West cooled things down with a soothing blend of country, rock and soul.

Then came Gary Talley, fronting most of The Box Tops, who doubled as the house band for the night. They closed the first half the only way they could: with 'The Letter.' Cue intermission, and a lobby full of people still humming it.

SET TWO: RAISING THE ROOF

If anyone had settled in during the break, Jonell Mosser fixed that fast. The soul-rock legend tore through a couple of rockers that nearly took the roof off, then turned the room inside out with a sterling, hushed take on Van Morrison's 'Into the Mystic.'

Rich Jacques and Twilight Train brought the Neil Diamond songbook, including 'America' and 'Sweet Caroline.' You know what happened next: the whole theatre on its feet, singing and dancing.

Closing the night, The Rock-n-Soul All-Stars — Gary Talley, Charlie Morgan, David Santos and Demarco Johnson, with Tom McGinley, Scott Dinah and Bill Huber in the horn section — rolled through classic rock and soul cuts like Billy Preston's 'Nothing From Nothing.' For the finale, the entire lineup crowded the stage for 'Love Train,' sent off by a standing, grateful crowd.

THE REASON FOR THE NOISE

Between sets, Kraus kept the night's purpose front and center: supporting the Williamson County Homeless Alliance and its mission to provide a sanctuary that meets the needs of people experiencing homelessness in Franklin and Williamson County, working alongside local government, nonprofits, businesses, individuals and churches.

Two formerly homeless community members shared their stories, and Executive Director Kevin Riggs spoke about the mission and why a night of exceptional music mattered.

It was loud, it was joyful, and it was for something bigger than the show.

Proceeds from the concert benefit the Williamson County Homeless Alliance, a Franklin-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness in Williamson County through emergency, temporary, transitional and permanent housing.

About the Williamson County Homeless Alliance

The Williamson County Homeless Alliance works to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness in Franklin and Williamson County, Tennessee, by partnering with local government, nonprofits, businesses, individuals and churches. Learn more at wilcohomeless.com.

















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