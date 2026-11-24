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Tickets for Robert Eggers' Werwulf are now on sale on Fandango. The film arrives in theaters December 25.

Coinciding with tickets going on sale, Fandango correspondent Perri Nemiroff sat down with Werwulf stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp, alongside director Robert Eggers, for the latest installment of Fandango's Big Ticket Interview series. The conversation covers their upcoming lycanthropic horror film.

Ticket Offers

Moviegoers can buy two tickets to Werwulf and save $6.66 when they use either promo code HUNTER or CURSED. Whichever code is used most will unlock a bonus offer for its team. The codes can be used through December 27, 2026.

Until January 4, 2027, fans who purchase a ticket to Werwulf can get the Robert Eggers: 2-Movie Collection, featuring Nosferatu (2024) and The Northman (2022), for $10 to stream on Fandango.

Fandango's custom Werwulf seat map also lets fans select their seats in an interactive way.

About the Film

Focus Features is releasing Werwulf in theaters on December 25. The film is directed by Robert Eggers and written by Eggers and Sjón. As previously reported, Focus Features released a second official trailer for the film, and Ethel Cain and composer Robin Carolan unveiled 'Wynter Waxeth,' an original song from the film.

About Fandango

Fandango's digital network serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes the online movie ticketer Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; the entertainment review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, an on-demand streaming service offering a selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.











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