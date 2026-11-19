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Pluto TV and Scene & Heard brought together generations of television talent, creatives and cultural tastemakers for a special celebration honoring the legacy of UPN and marking the launch of Pluto TV's new UPN Sitcoms channel, a dedicated destination for the shows that raised a generation. Twenty years after the network went off the air, the evening celebrated the iconic sitcoms – EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS, GIRLFRIENDS, HALF & HALF, MALCOLM & EDDIE, MOESHA, ONE ON ONE and THE PARKERS – that helped shape Black television and culture.

The evening welcomed Kyla Pratt (One on One), Dorien Wilson (The Parkers), Essence Atkins (Half & Half), Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris) and Flex Alexander (One on One) alongside DJ Brian Henry, who played a 90's-'00's set that set the vibe. Benjamin Abiola hosted the showdown while Stacy Ike moderated the process conversation, for a night honoring the shows and the people behind them.

The experience brought the era of appointment television back to life with 90s-inspired photo moments, including a living room setup and oversized VHS tapes, as well as Showdown, an interactive celebration of some of UPN's most memorable sitcom moments. The evening also featured The Process, a conversation with cast members and creatives reflecting on making these shows during the era of network television and the impact they continue to have today.

While UPN may have gone off the air two decades ago, its shows remain beloved favorites and inspired this new channel offering as a relaunch of the famous Monday Night Comedy block for a new era. Now, longtime fans can revisit the series they grew up watching, while a new generation can discover the characters, stories and humor that helped define an era. Pluto TV's UPN Sitcoms channel brings Everybody Hates Chris, Girlfriends, Half & Half, Malcolm & Eddie, Moesha, One on One and The Parkers together in one dedicated, 24/7 live channel, free to stream and on-demand.

The UPN Sitcoms channel is now streaming on Pluto TV, bringing the comfort of Monday night comedy to audiences anytime, with the shows that raised a generation all in one place.

For more on one of the featured series, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS: 12 Times Rochelle Kept the Family in Line on Paramount+.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, composed of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

About Scene & Heard

Founded by Michael Oloyede, Scene & Heard is a cultural platform and creative community dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and championing the art of storytelling. Through staged readings, screenings, intimate conversations, workshops and immersive cultural experiences, Scene & Heard creates spaces for artists, industry professionals and audiences to connect, collaborate and celebrate the power of storytelling. Its mission is to cultivate community, champion emerging and established creatives, and create meaningful opportunities for artistic discovery and expression. Follow Scene & Heard on Instagram at @scene.heard.

Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Pluto TV





(L-R)Kyla Pratt, Essence Atkins, Dorien Wilson, Imani Hakim, and Flex Alexander Photos by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Pluto TV Link to images HERE Event Photography | Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Gett































































Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Pluto TV

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