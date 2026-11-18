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Peacock's new comedy series DIG, coming to Peacock on 11/23, is described as following a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime.

The series stars Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the series is an adaptation of Kate Myers' bestseller Excavations. Michael Schur and Amy Poehler are co-creators and executive produce the series, with Poehler set to star. J.J. Philbin also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series. Morgan Sackett is executive producing, along with Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue. Author Kate Myers is co-executive producer.













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