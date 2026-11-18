"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Peacock's DIG Celebrates Red Carpet Premiere Ahead of Comedy Series Debut
The series is an adaptation of Kate Myers' bestseller EXCAVATIONS, with Michael Schur and Amy Poehler as co-creators.
Peacock's new comedy series DIG, coming to Peacock on 11/23, is described as following a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime.
The series stars Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza.
Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the series is an adaptation of Kate Myers' bestseller Excavations. Michael Schur and Amy Poehler are co-creators and executive produce the series, with Poehler set to star. J.J. Philbin also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series. Morgan Sackett is executive producing, along with Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue. Author Kate Myers is co-executive producer.
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