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Photos: PAPER TIGER LA Premiere Photos Available With Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson

Cast and crew attended the premiere, followed by an afterparty at Spago in Beverly Hills.

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Photos: PAPER TIGER LA Premiere Photos Available With Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson

Written, Directed & Produced by James Gray. Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller.

NEON will release PAPER TIGER only in theaters on Friday, November 13th.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, NEON hosted the Los Angeles Premiere of Paper Tiger, a film directed by James Gray starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller.

Writer/Director/Producer James Gray, Actors Adam Driver, Miles Teller, Gavin Goudey, Roman Engel, Raphael Corkhill and Rosslyn Luke, Director of Photography Joaquin Baca-Asay, Costume Designer Amy Roth and Producers Rodrigo Teixeira, Anthony Katagas, Marco Perego, Leonardo Maria del Vecchio, Gary Farkas, Carlo Salem, Andrea Bucko were in attendance. Other notable attendees included Simon Rex, and more joined the cast and crew at the afterparty at Spago in Beverly Hills.

Following its world premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival and opening night at the 64th New York Film Festival, Paper Tiger will be in select theaters November 13th and everywhere Thanksgiving.

About the Film

In James Gray's deeply felt and intense crime thriller, set in 1986 New York, a naïve engineer, Irwin (Miles Teller) accepts a seemingly lucrative business proposition from his brother, Gary (Adam Driver), a former cop. But when Irwin witnesses something he wasn't meant to see at the Gowanus Canal, the brothers find themselves pulled into a dangerous confrontation with the newly emerging Russian mafia. As the threat of violence escalates, Irwin's wife Hester (Scarlett Johansson) sounds the alarm, Irwin desperately tries to protect his family, and Gary is forced to make an impossible choice to save those he loves.

For more information, visit https://www.neonrated.com/.

Photo Credit: JLC Visuals/Jay L. Clendenin, courtesy of NEON

Photos: PAPER TIGER LA Premiere Photos Available With Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson — photo 1 of 5

Photos: PAPER TIGER LA Premiere Photos Available With Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson — photo 2 of 5

Photos: PAPER TIGER LA Premiere Photos Available With Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson — photo 3 of 5

Photos: PAPER TIGER LA Premiere Photos Available With Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson — photo 4 of 5

Photos: PAPER TIGER LA Premiere Photos Available With Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson — photo 5 of 5


Photo Credit: JLC Visuals/Jay L. Clendenin, courtesy of NEON
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