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On Sunday, November 15, STARZ celebrated the third and final season of 'P-Valley' with a special For Your Consideration event at The Edition in West Hollywood in Los Angeles. Series stars Nicco Annan, Brandee Evans and Gail Bean, alongside creator, executive producer and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall, participated in two dynamic panels.

The event kicked off with a screening of the boundary-breaking season three premiere episode, followed by a special panel discussion with the cast and creator, moderated by The Hollywood Reporter Deputy Awards Editor, Brande Victorian. The engaging conversation, attended by Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Golden Globes, Writers Guild of America (WGA) and GALECA members, explored the heart, cultural impact and exceptional craftsmanship behind the acclaimed series.

The first panel was followed by a lively reception attended by SAG, Golden Globe, WGA and GALECA members, who were joined by membership from NAACP, bringing together industry voices and community leaders to celebrate the series' creative achievements and its cultural resonance.

The event then continued with a second screening of the season three premiere episode exclusive to NAACP members, which was met with a roaring round of applause. Annan, Evans, Bean and Hall returned for another compelling panel moderated by political journalist Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey. The discussion explored themes of power, the series' complex characters and the importance of community at the Pynk, sparking an enthusiastic and deeply emotional response from the audience.

The third and final season of 'P-Valley' will debut with a double-episode premiere on Friday, December 4, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ



[L-R] Brandee Evans, Katori Hall, Gail Bean and Nicco Annan attend the “P-Valley” FYC event at The Edition in West Hollywood on Sunday, November 15 ahead of the third and final season premiere on Friday, December 4 on STARZ.

Katori Hall attends the “P-Valley” FYC event at The Edition in West Hollywood on Sunday, November 15 ahead of the third and final season premiere on Friday, December 4 on STARZ.

[L-R] Gail Bean, Nicco Annan and Brandee Evans attend the “P-Valley” FYC event at The Edition in West Hollywood on Sunday, November 15 ahead of the third and final season premiere on Friday, December 4 on STARZ.

Nicco Annan attends the “P-Valley” FYC event at The Edition in West Hollywood on Sunday, November 15 ahead of the third and final season premiere on Friday, December 4 on STARZ.

Brandee Evans attends the “P-Valley” FYC event at The Edition in West Hollywood on Sunday, November 15 ahead of the third and final season premiere on Friday, December 4 on STARZ.

Gail Bean attends the “P-Valley” FYC event at The Edition in West Hollywood on Sunday, November 15 ahead of the third and final season premiere on Friday, December 4 on STARZ.



Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

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