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New York duo Or Best Offer, Grace Schmidhauser and Brian Culligan, shared another preview of their sophomore album, It Will Appear, available everywhere January 15, 2027 via Good English Records. Physicals are available for preorder now at goodenglishrecords.bandcamp.com. The duo headlines ERF Studios in Brooklyn, NY tomorrow with Wesley Wolffe and Houndsteeth; tickets are available at erf.nyc.

'Feet Out' arrives today, chugging along with an insistent patience, building with every downbeat. A centerpiece of their live set, interlocking sounds build towards an unraveling of the song as the lyrics work through shame to find accountability.

'Feet Out is about trying to sift through dogma and platitudes to find truth, the awkwardness of learning to think and behave in the direction of growth, and experiences of collective care and forgiveness,' Grace explains. 'Like a lot of this album, it's about the attempt to transcend the self-obsession that shame can produce and the strange, slow crawl toward redemption.'

'Feet Out' can be heard at orbestoffer.lnk.to/feet-out, and It Will Appear can be pre-ordered at lnk.to/ItWillAppear.

The incoming record was announced last month with 'Fast Strong Horse,' which earned praise from POST-TRASH, Stereogum, Consequence, The Line of Best Fit and more. The track sees Brian's drums folding and doubling back beneath Grace's lurching guitar and weightless vocals, creating rhythmic illusions that never settle. 'Fast Strong Horse' is accompanied by an official music video directed by Ella Sinskey, in which an unmanned bicycle races around the city. Grace and Brian play archers taking aim at the bicycle as the song builds, eventually sending an arrow flying through air after their target. A trail of blood streams from the bicycle, meeting its dizzying demise.

About the Album

It Will Appear follows the duo's 2024 debut, Center, which was recorded entirely in Culligan's bedroom. The new album was pieced together across Jaybird Studios in Sunset Park, Dan Howard's Chateau Grand in Williamsburg, a venue basement in Bushwick, and Culligan's apartment in Ridgewood, lending it a clarity and textural depth. The album is produced and engineered by Culligan and Schmidhauser, with additional engineering from Dan Howard (Victoryland, Billboard Style) and Andres Abenante. The band treated the nine songs as a single piece, recording the basic tracks of drums, guitar and vocals as one live performance from start to finish, then layering overdubs by moving between stations of sound-making devices while the recording ran. The record has a tactile quality, in part due to Culligan's custom electronics, which he hand-builds and assembles.

Or Best Offer is a scene favorite in Brooklyn, sharing bills with Victoryland, Asher White, Le Tigre, Godcaster, Ovlov and more. Tomorrow, the duo will perform at Erf Studios with support from Wesley Wolffe and Houndsteeth. For more information on upcoming performances, follow the band on Instagram at @or__best__offer.

Photo Credit: Daniel Padberg Bartoo [Download Hi-Res Image]







OR BEST OFFERIT WILL APPEARGOOD ENGLISH RECORDSRelease Date: January 15, 2027





Photo Credit: Daniel Padberg Bartoo [Download Hi-Res Image]

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