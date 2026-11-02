Photos: Official Trailer and Poster Released for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson Holiday Heist Film THE MAN WITH THE BAG on Prime Video

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Amazon MGM Studios has released the official trailer and poster for THE MAN WITH THE BAG, a holiday heist film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson. The film premieres globally on Prime Video on December 2, 2026.

When Santa's magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfits, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in the Christmas genre after 30 years taking on the role of Santa Claus himself. Director Adam Shankman delivers a fresh, action-packed spin on holiday entertainment, combining a high-stakes heist with the heart, humor and festive spirit of Christmas. Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson bring an irresistible mix of action, comedy and holiday heart to the film.

The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alan Ritchson, Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, with Ken Jeong and Awkwafina.

Synopsis

When Santa's (Schwarzenegger) iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf with a grudge (Awkwafina), Christmas is suddenly at risk. With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa recruits a thief (Ritchson) from his 'Naughty List' who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives.

Packed with holiday magic, big laughs, and plenty of heart, THE MAN WITH THE BAG is a holiday heist adventure about second chances, unlikely friendships, and discovering that sometimes even Santa needs a little help delivering Christmas.

Film Details

Directed by Adam Shankman

Written by Allan Rice

Produced by Lawrence Grey, p.g.a., Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo, Alan Ritchson

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alan Ritchson, Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, with Ken Jeong and Awkwafina

Release Date: December 2, 2026

Rated PG | 111 Minutes

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios













Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone