NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

OWN has announced its December 2026 programming highlights, including new episodes of Ready to Love and LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE, the special BANK ON HER, a sneak peek at the anthology series ONE OF ONE, a month of beloved movies on Thursday nights, and the original holiday movie TAPPING INTO CHRISTMAS.

READY TO LOVE

New Episodes: Fridays at 8pm ET/PT

Ready to Love is in Chicago for the first time as host Tommy Miles guides successful Black singles in their 30s and 40s through the highs and lows of dating, challenges, and emotional conversations as they search for genuine connections, lasting relationships, and true love.

'Family Ties and Lies' - Premieres Friday, December 4 at 8pm ET/PT

As the final decision looms, Tommy drops a major twist: the men will be introducing the women to their families. Laughter is shared, tears flow, bonds are tested, and a jaw-dropping revelation from one woman's past puts her connection on the brink.

'The Chicago Finale' - Premieres Friday, December 11 at 8pm ET/PT

Tommy holds a final brunch for the singles. The men are grilled when meeting the women's families. With many of the singles juggling multiple options, they must now make difficult final decisions.

LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE

New Episodes: Saturdays at 8pm ET/PT

'Blaque Eyes and Backlash' - Premieres Saturday, December 5 at 8pm ET/PT

Kimmi advises Sylvia on blending with Lynn's family. A shocking arrest shakes Huntsville. While some couples speculate, some attempt damage control and one faces each other. At Kimmi's girls' night, things get defensive as the ladies pry for more info.

'Scott and Bothered' - Premieres Saturday, December 12 at 8pm ET/PT

Tisha defends Marsau against the rumors surrounding his arrest. Martell confronts Sylvia about attacking his lady. The Scotts, Martell and Arionne have a summit to hash out their differences. Tempers flare as the couples trade low blows and hard truths.

'I Wanda Second Opinion' - Premieres Saturday, December 19 at 8pm ET/PT

Arionne apologizes to Kimmi, while Tisha admits she and Marsau came for war. Nell and Sylvia support Destiny through her loss. Sylvia doubts Lynn's motives. Marsau dubs himself a 'sex god,' and Wanda presses Tisha to question the story behind his arrest.

OWN ORIGINAL SPECIAL

Premiere: 'BANK ON HER' - Premieres Friday, December 4 at 9pm ET/PT

Three Black female entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a high-profile mogul, competing to demonstrate their potential for success. Ultimately, one entrepreneur will receive a transformative cash investment to turn her vision into reality.

OWN SPOTLIGHT

Premiere: 'ONE OF ONE' - Premieres Friday, December 11 at 9pm ET/PT

An anthology series launching in 2027 that will share the stories of eight remarkable Black women. Produced by Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips, this sneak peek of the series goes beyond the anchor desk for an intimate portrait of CNN's Abby Phillip and the experiences that shaped her life and career.

OWN MOVIES WE LOVE

OWN presents beloved movies every Thursday night in December.

THE BEST MAN - Thursday, December 3 at 9pm ET/PT

1999 – Starring Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut

Just before his best friend's wedding, the life of a Chicago writer becomes crazy when his best friend guesses that his new book's story is based on his bride's fervent past.

THE PREACHER'S WIFE - Thursday, December 10 at 9pm ET/PT

1996 – Starring Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston, Courtney B. Vance

An angel comes to Earth to help a preacher save his church and his family.

BLACK NATIVITY - Thursday, December 17 at 9pm ET/PT

2013 – Starring Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson

A street-wise teen from Baltimore who has been raised by a single mother travels to New York City to spend the Christmas holiday with his estranged relatives, where he embarks on a surprising and inspirational journey.

OWN ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIE

TAPPING INTO CHRISTMAS - Saturday, December 5 at 9pm ET/PT

2026 – Starring Debbie Allen, Dillion Blake Allen, Chloe Arnold

When her New York theater career stalls, Jeni returns to Memphis to find her beloved community theater closing. With sisters Cora and Mable, she stages a holiday tap showcase and rediscovers dance, family, and love with musician Chance.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery













Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone