NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Episode 209 of 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' and Episode 109 of 'S.W.A.T. EXILES' air Friday, November 20, only on STARZ. New episodes are available to stream weekly only on STARZ, and sneak peek clips from both new episodes are available now.

Outlander: Blood of my Blood, Episode 209: 'Another Man's Shadow'

Airdate: November 20 on STARZ

Colum experiences a tragedy and Maura uses the opportunity to encourage Dougal to lead. Murtagh defends Grace from harm, with terrible ramifications for their relationship. Henry watches as a new and dangerous romance unfolds.

Season two of the prequel series premiered September 18. For more, see the earlier BroadwayWorld coverage of the season two premiere.

S.W.A.T. Exiles, Episode 109: 'The Vault'

Airdate: November 20 on STARZ

When a whistleblower cop surfaces with explosive proof of a conspiracy reaching into the Mayor's office, Hondo is pulled into an off-the-books mission with Deputy Chief Correro; one built to stay invisible to LAPD, to Pike, and to his own team. As the Exiles close in on the truth, the line between ally and enemy blurs, and Hondo has to decide how far he's willing to go completely alone.

Upcoming Episodes

Airdate: November 27, 2026

'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' Episode 210 - 'Twelfth Night'

'S.W.A.T. Exiles' Episode 110 - 'Hard Exit'

Both episodes are season finales.











Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone