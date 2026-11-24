"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Six London Premiere Draws Steve Martin, Martin Short
The season premieres on Hulu with the new episodes set in London, featuring guest stars Tina Fey, Olivia Colman and Meryl Streep.
Hulu's 'Only Murders in London' premiere event was held at London's Leicester Square and followed by a reception at Carbone.
Notable attendees included stars Steve Martin and Martin Short; executive producers John Hoffman and Jess Rosenthal; and guest stars David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Martin Freeman, Sharon Horgan, Jodie Whittaker and more.
'Only Murders in London' premieres December 8th with two episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. New episodes stream Tuesdays with the season finale on January 26th.
Season Six Synopsis
After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. The beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers?
Cast
Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and special guest stars include Tina Fey, Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman and more.
Credits
'Only Murders in the Building' hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ('Grace & Frankie,' 'Looking'). Season six executive producers include John Hoffman, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, DAN FOGELMAN, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden & Gabrielle Allan.
Social: @OnlyMurdersHulu | #OnlyMurdersonHulu
Photo Credit: Disney/Dave Benett
Photo Credit: Disney/Dave Benett
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