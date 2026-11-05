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Photos: Noah Beck and Siena Agudong Star in Tubi's SIDELINED 3: END GAME Trailer

Sarah Levy joins returning cast members Charlie Gillespie, Drew Ray Tanner, and Kolton Stewart in SIDELINED 3: END GAME.

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Photos: Noah Beck and Siena Agudong Star in Tubi's SIDELINED 3: END GAME Trailer

Tubi has released the trailer for SIDELINED 3: END GAME, featuring Noah Beck (Baywatch), Siena Agudong (Carrie), Charlie Gillespie (Heated Rivarly), and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek). The final installment of the beloved 'Sidelined' trilogy touches down exclusively on Tubi this Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26.

Sarah Levy was previously announced as joining the cast in the role of sports agent Christina. Read more in SIDELINED 3: END GAME Adds Sarah Levy to Tubi's YA Franchise Finale.

About SIDELINED 3: END GAME

USC quarterback Drayton Lahey (Noah Beck) lands in New York City as a Heisman hopeful… but it may turn out he's not just there for football. Somewhere in the city is his former high school sweetheart, Dallas Bryan (Siena Agudong), who is building her new career, navigating her love life alongside Skyler (Charlie Gillespie), chasing her dreams, and not looking back. Now, in the city that never sleeps and with everything on the line, Drayton has one shot to prove he's not just chasing a trophy… he's chasing the one who got away. Returning cast includes Drew Ray Tanner (Riverdale), Kolton Stewart (Heated Rivalry), Sage Linder (Descendants 3), Asia Lizardo (Sidelined 2: Intercepted), and Jason Fernandes (Sidelined 2: Intercepted).

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free streaming service that entertains over 110 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

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Photo Credit: Tubi

Photos: Noah Beck and Siena Agudong Star in Tubi's SIDELINED 3: END GAME Trailer — photo 1 of 6

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Photos: Noah Beck and Siena Agudong Star in Tubi's SIDELINED 3: END GAME Trailer — photo 3 of 6

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Photos: Noah Beck and Siena Agudong Star in Tubi's SIDELINED 3: END GAME Trailer — photo 6 of 6


Photo Credit: Tubi
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