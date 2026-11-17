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From executive producer Jenji Kohan (Orange Is the New Black, Weeds) comes the world premiere of The Most Evil Man in the World by acclaimed playwright Nick Jones (Trevor, The Coward, Jollyship the Whiz-Bang). Directed by award-winning author and director Isaac Butler (The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act, Mike Daisey's The Trump Card), The Most Evil Man in the World plays a strictly limited engagement from January 8–17, 2027, at artXnyc (409 West 14 Street). Presented in partnership with Under the Radar. Tickets are now on sale at www.utrfest.org.

Set in 1990s San Francisco, The Most Evil Man in the World follows the once-feared leader of a Satanic cult who eagerly awaits the return of his favorite daughter—in the presence of his other daughter. Decades earlier, the tabloids branded him the most evil man in the world. Now, the phones have gone quiet. Is it the fear of God that's keeping them away, or his personality? In this world premiere comedy by Nick Jones, Satan is only part of the problem.

The cast of The Most Evil Man in the World includes Ephraim Birney (Chester Bailey), Molly Carden (Emotional Creature, Amerikin), Sam Forman (Les Frères Corbusier's Heddatron and Hell House), Tony nominee Zach Grenier (33 Variations, Man and Boy), two-time SAG Award–winner Julie Lake (Orange Is the New Black), and Anne Lange (All My Sons, True West, Dinner at Eight).

'The play is inspired by Anton LaVey, the founder of the Church of Satan, and I wrote it over several years while handling affairs for my terminally ill father,' says playwright Nick Jones. 'What's always interested me about LaVey is how unremarkable he seemed despite all the hysteria surrounding his church—I don't think he took Satan nearly as seriously as everyone else did. People who only read about him assumed he was evil; those who knew him would probably say that gave him too much credit. His life was taken up by the same things as anyone else's—sleeping late, losing his reading glasses, replenishing the toilet paper—and if he was bad, it was in ordinary human ways. He could be hypocritical, narcissistic, shockingly cruel, and a disappointing father. But what if you also loved him? There are people we fear losing even as we wish for their destruction. This is a play about the curse of having a family. There is nothing supernatural about it.'

'I'm beyond thrilled that Nick is returning to writing for the stage, and that, in turn, I get to return to directing alongside him,' says director Isaac Butler. 'I've wanted to work with Nick for 20 years, and it turns out all it took was patience, taking a decade off to raise a child, and writing three books to make it happen. Nick is our Charles Portis. His work combines a unique comic sensibility with a particularly American exploration of self-delusion and ambition that is equal parts delightful and incisive. That this particular play intersects with so many of the interests of my own writing—the transformation of our culture at the end of the 20th century, the Bay Area in the 1990s, hucksterism—just makes me all the luckier to get to help bring it to life.'

The creative team for The Most Evil Man in the World includes Andrew Boyce (scenic design), Jeremy Pitzer (costume design), Kris Anton (lighting & sound design), Alanna Dempewolf-Barrett (props), and Sarah Lillian (production stage manager). The production team includes Jenji Kohan (executive producer) and Satya Bhabha (producer).

Eleven performances of The Most Evil Man in the World will take place January 8 – 17, 2027, at artXnyc, located at 409 West 14th Street. Critics are welcome as of the first performance, January 8, which also serves as the opening. Tickets, which start at $35, are now on sale at www.utrfest.org.

Please visit https://utrfest.org/program/the-most-evil-man-in-the-world/ for more information.

Performance Schedule

Friday, January 8 at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 9 at 5pm

Sunday, January 10 at 3pm and 8pm

Monday, January 11 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, January 13 at 7:30pm

Thursday, January 14 at 7:30pm

Friday, January 15 at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 16 at 7:30pm

Sunday, January 17 at 3pm and 8pm

About the Artists

Nick Jones (playwright) is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter. His play Trevor, about a depressed chimpanzee, was a New York Times Critic's Pick, received multiple Ovation and Critics Circle awards in Los Angeles, and has received over thirty productions internationally. Other plays include The Coward (four Lortel nominations) and Vérité, both at Lincoln Center/LCT3; Important Hats of the Twentieth Century (MTC); Party Favors (an adaptation of Salome); and the cult hit Straight Up Vampire: The History of Vampires in Colonial Pennsylvania as Performed to the Music of Paula Abdul (Joe's Pub). He also created and performed for many years in the acclaimed pirate puppet rock musical Jollyship the Whiz-Bang (Ars Nova) and wrote the Audible Original Complicity Island (Audible Best of 2022). As well as plays, Nick writes for television and film, where he has been nominated for two Emmys and seven WGA awards. He was born and raised in Alaska and currently lives in Brooklyn.

Isaac Butler (director) is a cultural critic, historian, and theater director based in Brooklyn, New York. His newest book, The Perfect Moment: God, Sex, Art, and the Birth of America's Culture Wars, was published in June by Bloomsbury. He is the co-author, with Dan Kois, of The World Only Spins Forward: The Ascent of Angels in America, which was a Stonewall Honor Book. His book The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act won the 2023 National Book Critics Circle Award for nonfiction, and was named a best book of the year by The New Yorker, Time Magazine, San Francisco Chronicle, Vox, Salon, Lit Hub, and Vanity Fair.

As a theater director, his work on new plays, classics, and experimental theater has been seen on stages across the United States and in Europe. He is the co-creator, with Darcy James Argue and Peter Nigrini, of Real Enemies, an evening-length multimedia examination of conspiracy theories in the American psyche, which The New York Times named one of the best live events of the year. He directed The Trump Card, created and performed by Mike Daisey, an examination of the rise of Donald Trump and what it means about the nature of America, which toured throughout the U.S. and was livestreamed to two hundred thousand viewers in November 2016. Other theater credits include world premieres by Clay McLeod Chapman, Joshua Conkel, Dan Trujillo, and others.

Jenji Kohan (executive producer) is best known as the creator of Weeds and Orange Is the New Black. Over a three-decade career in television, she has served as den mother, creative doula and head witch to countless early career writers, only some of whom turned out to be Satanists. This is her first time producing for the theater, so it better be good.

Andrew Boyce (scenic design) is a multidisciplinary designer working on projects ranging from theater, opera, and live events to film, fashion, and television. His work has been seen in New York City, London, Chicago, and in most regional theaters around the country. He has designed world premiere productions by playwrights José Rivera, Craig Lucas, Sam Hunter, Lucas Hnath, David Henry Hwang, Dael Orlandersmith, Jen Silverman, Adam Rapp, Taylor Mac, and Michael Friedman, among many others. In film and television, he most recently production designed an untitled Civilians pilot for TBS and LeftRight Productions. He has designed exhibitions for the fashion companies Lela Rose and HONOR. Andrew is a member of the design collective Wingspace, has participated in the Lincoln Center Directors Lab, and is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama. He is Associate Professor and Director of the MFA in Stage Design at Northwestern University. www.andrewboycedesign.com

A lifelong maker, Alanna Dempewolf-Barrett (props) originally came to the craft of visual storytelling with a background in Fine Art + Interior Design. Now, with over 15 years of experience as a set designer and art director in the world of film and tv, she is delighted to be able to contribute to this hilarious and brilliant theater production. www.alannadb.com

Satya Bhabha (producer) is a New York–based director, actor, and producer working across theatre, film, and television. He is a co-founder and Executive Director of Public Assembly, a Los Angeles theatre company that develops new plays through a free monthly lab and stages them in one-night-only performances. A graduate of Yale, he trained at London's National Youth Theatre and has performed at Shakespeare's Globe, The Signature Theatre, and The Public Theater. His television directing credits include the BBC's Boarders, Showtime's Shameless, HBO Max's Love Life and Gossip Girl, and Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize. He also directed the short films Guardian and Cover Up, the latter starring Alison Pill and Jason Ritter. As an actor, he played Saleem Sinai in Deepa Mehta's Midnight's Children, Matthew Patel in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and Shivrang on New Girl. His other screen credits include Fair Game, Sense8, and Key & Peele.

About the Cast

Ephraim Birney is an NYC actor/writer/director and couldn't be more excited to be part of this unholy gathering. His performance in the titular role of Joseph Dougherty's Chester Bailey earned him a Berkshire Critic's Award in 2021 and an Outer Critics Circle nomination when the play was remounted at The Irish Rep a year later. In fall of 2025, he starred in Hartford Stage's world premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher's ROPE. Other stage credits include As Time Goes By (Out of the Box Productions), The Rembrandt (TheaterWorks Hartford, Connecticut Critics Circle nomination), and The Good Person of Szechwan (The Public Theater). He can be seen in Steven Spielberg's newest film Disclosure Day, and in his cousin Albert Birney's Sundance cult hit Strawberry Mansion. He has also appeared in television shows including The Americans and Gotham. Outside of acting, Ephraim directed Dylan John Murphy's one-man show HAPPY, which premiered in New York in June and extended its run to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival; in November, he opens another directorial debut, First and Last, a new play by Adam Elliot, at ArtX New York. His late-night-inspired show Off Night was featured in A.R.T./NY's RE/VENUE Festival, as well as at Paradise Factory and Royal Family Productions.

Molly Carden - New York credits include Emotional Creature (Signature Theatre), Amerikin (Primary Stages), Matriarchs (TheaterLab), Please Continue (Ensemble Studio Theatre), How to Live on Earth (Colt Coeur), Cherry Smoke (Working Theater), and Downtown Race Riot (NYSF/Powerhouse Theater). Regional credits include Midwives (George Street Playhouse), Indecent (Weston Playhouse), The Carpenter (Alley Theatre), Translations (Studio Theatre), Frankenstein (Denver Center), On Clover Road (CATF), Emotional Creature (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), and The Great Immensity (The Civilians at Kansas City Repertory Theatre). Molly is continuing to develop her solo show, I Came Back for Molly, which she has performed at NYSAF, The Tank, Durango PlayFest, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and on Theatre Row. Film credits include Thunderbolts (Marvel) and Motherland (MPI Original Films). Proud member of Colt Coeur, EST, and The 52nd Street Project. B.F.A. from UNCSA.

Sam Forman (Kyle) is a TV writer, playwright, and lyricist who is thrilled to be back on the New York stage. Two decades ago, Sam appeared in a few plays written and directed by his friends: Les Frères Corbusier's Heddatron (by Liz Meriwether) and Hell House (dir. Alex Timbers), and Rogelio Martinez's Fizz (dir. Sam Gold). TV writing credits include House of Cards, ABC's Station 19, TNT's Claws, Amazon's Hand of God, and HBO's The Brink.

Zach Grenier's extensive stage work includes A Man for All Seasons and Man and Boy at the Roundabout Theatre, Gabriel and Describe the Night at the Atlantic Theater Company, and, regionally, Death of a Salesman at the Pittsburgh Public Theater. He received a Tony nomination for Moisés Kaufman's 33 Variations for his performance as Ludwig van Beethoven. Films include She Said, Fight Club, Zodiac, Ride with the Devil, and Twister. On television, he's known for portraying David Lee on The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight, Mayor Feratti on Ray Donovan, Andy Cramed on Deadwood, and Kenton on Alex Garland's Devs. He can currently be seen playing Ed Zanini on Law & Order.

Julie Lake (Zeena) is a two-time SAG Award–winning actor best known for playing Angie Rice on Orange Is the New Black. A Yale-trained theater artist, she has performed at The Public Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, Ars Nova, St. Ann's Warehouse, and Center Theatre Group, and with Les Frères Corbusier under the direction of Alex Timbers. She is a longtime collaborator with playwright Nick Jones, beginning with Jollyship the Whiz-Bang. Her pilot Mer was optioned by AwesomenessTV, with Laura Prepon attached to direct, and her film Dale's House premiered at SXSW. She wrote and composed an original musical for the Edinburgh Fringe and released an EP of the music. Recently, she starred as Annette in God of Carnage at Le Petit Theatre in New Orleans, where she will return in spring 2027 to play Amanda Wingfield in The Glass Menagerie. She lives in New Orleans with her family.

Anne Lange - Broadway: The Heidi Chronicles, The Survivor, Dinner at Eight, Holiday, All My Sons, True West. Off-Broadway: Jeffrey at the Minetta Lane, Linda Her and The Fairy Garden and The Family of Mann at Second Stage, Little Footsteps and The Heidi Chronicles at Playwrights Horizons, The Hotel Play at La Mama. TV: The Good Wife, Sex and the City, Unforgettable, Law and Order, The Comedy Zone. Film: Liebestraum, Leaving Las Vegas, Shadows and Fog.

Photo Credit: Sam Waxman





























Photo Credit: Sam Waxman

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